Moto G62 5G Vs Other Best Competitive Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Motorola continues its budget smartphone launch spree. The Motorola G62 5G is currently one of the most affordable 5G smartphones from the company with features like all the major 5G band support, high-resolution display, and stock Android 12 OS.

If you are looking for a phone for around Rs. 20,000, then you do have plenty of offerings from top global tech brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and even OnePlus. Check out the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that directly compete against the Moto G62 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO X4 Pro Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Vivo T1 44W 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2MP macro camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery OPPO K10 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs 6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 600 nits peak brightness

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme 9 Pro 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme 9 5G SE Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme Narzo 50 5G 6GB RAM Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Infinix Note 12 Pro Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch with Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz) with Arm Mali-G57 MC2

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

108MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery POCO X3 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A23 Price: Rs. 18,499

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm processor with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with OneUI 4.1

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

