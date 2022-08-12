Just In
- 2 min ago After Foldable Phones, Samsung Likely To Launch This Budget Smartphone
- 4 min ago OnePlus Nord Buds CE Review: Fancy Looking Budget Buds
- 48 min ago Redmi K50 Ultra Goes Official As Extreme Edition Of Redmi K50i; Price & Specifications
- 1 hr ago At Rs. 15,249, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Is Probably The Best 4G Smartphone Of 2022
Don't Miss
- Finance Indian Silver Rates Fall By Rs. 400 Today, Prices Down 1.02% In July: See Gold & Silver Trend
- Movies Viruman Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- News International Youth Day 2022: Significance, challenges and importance
- Travel Lake Inari: Waterway Dotted With 3000 Islands
- Lifestyle Expert Article On Tooth Jewellery And Tooth Tattoos
- Sports Rishabh Pant vs Urvashi Rautela: Bollywood actor calls India cricketer 'Cougar Hunter' as controversy spice up
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG - Dealers Start Taking Unofficial Bookings Ahead Of The Launch
- Education SWAYAM 2022: Last Day To Register Is Tomorrow, Hurry up Apply Here
Moto G62 5G Vs Other Best Competitive Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
Motorola continues its budget smartphone launch spree. The Motorola G62 5G is currently one of the most affordable 5G smartphones from the company with features like all the major 5G band support, high-resolution display, and stock Android 12 OS.
If you are looking for a phone for around Rs. 20,000, then you do have plenty of offerings from top global tech brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and even OnePlus. Check out the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that directly compete against the Moto G62 5G.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Price: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
POCO X4 Pro
Price: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Vivo T1 44W 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2MP macro camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO K10 5G
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 600 nits peak brightness
- MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme 9 Pro 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
iQOO Z6 5G
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme 9 5G SE
Price: Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 50 5G 6GB RAM
Price: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Note 12 Pro
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch with Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz
- 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz) with Arm Mali-G57 MC2
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 108MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
POCO X3 Pro
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A23
Price: Rs. 18,499
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm processor with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with OneUI 4.1
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086