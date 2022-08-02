List Of OnePlus 12 GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    OnePlus is one such brand that offers smartphones with cutting-edge hardware. In fact, almost all the OnePlus smartphones now offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. If you are looking for a new OnePlus smartphone, that too with 12GB of RAM, then here are some of the most interesting devices from OnePlus.

     
    These OnePlus smartphones along with 12GB RAM also comes with 256GB of storage, and most of these devices also support a 5G network. All these OnePlus smartphones also offer fast charging support, and the OnePlus 10R is the fastest of the bunch when it comes to charging.

    OnePlus 10R 256GB

    Price: Rs. 38,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
    • 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
    OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB

    Price: Rs. 71,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB

    Price: Rs. 33,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB

    Price: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    OnePlus 8T 256GB

    Price: Rs. 45,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery
    OnePlus 9 RT 256GB

    Price: Rs. 42,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery

