List Of OnePlus 12 GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India

OnePlus is one such brand that offers smartphones with cutting-edge hardware. In fact, almost all the OnePlus smartphones now offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. If you are looking for a new OnePlus smartphone, that too with 12GB of RAM, then here are some of the most interesting devices from OnePlus.

These OnePlus smartphones along with 12GB RAM also comes with 256GB of storage, and most of these devices also support a 5G network. All these OnePlus smartphones also offer fast charging support, and the OnePlus 10R is the fastest of the bunch when it comes to charging.

OnePlus 10R 256GB Price: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB Price: Rs. 71,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus 8T 256GB Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery OnePlus 9 RT 256GB Price: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

