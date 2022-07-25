Just In
- 17 min ago Vivo Y02s Renders Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Waterdrop Display, Dual Cameras Revealed
- 1 hr ago Deepfake Videos Are Plaguing Social Media; How To Spot Deepfakes?
- 1 hr ago Madhav Sheth Hints Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition India Launch In The Most Cryptic Way
- 2 hrs ago Apple Watch Pro To Undergo Major Design Overhaul; Better Battery, Rugged Design Tipped
Don't Miss
- Movies 6 Controversial Questions Which Samantha Answered in Koffee With Karan Season 7
- News Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has air-conditioned flat exclusively for dogs
- Education CBSE Result 2022: Apply for Revaluation of marks from July 26
- Lifestyle What Happens When You Stop Eating Eggs Completely?
- Travel Digital Nomad Visa : List Of Countries That Offer Remote Work Visas
- Finance Better Opinions Raises USD 2.5 Mn, from Metaplanet VC, Other Investors
- Sports AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen: Major Title Matches announced; Updated card
- Automobiles Mohammed Shami's Latest Ride Is A Jaguar F-Type In Caldera Red
Best Oppo 8GB And 12GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India
Oppo is one of the popular Chinese smartphone brands that has gained traction among Indian buyers. If you are looking for an affordable smartphone that packs decent specs and goodies, then the Oppo offerings could be a great option for you as these smartphones usually come with decent camera specs and features. The recently launched Oppo Reno8 series smartphones are a testament to Oppo's camera prowess as these devices feature impressive imaging capabilities.
If you are looking forward to upgrading your smartphone, then you can purchase one from Oppo as these will give you great value for the money you pay. Here, we have listed the Oppo smartphones with 8GB and 12GB of RAM that could be a great buy for those who are looking forward to buying a new phone.
OPPO Reno8 5G
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Wi-Fi
- 4,500 mAh battery
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 45,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Wi-Fi
- 4,500 mAh battery
OPPO K10 5G
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
OPPO F21 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
OPPO Reno7
Price: Rs. 27,289
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno7 Pro
Price: Rs. 36,599
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 38,900
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz OLED curved display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890 mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G
Price: Rs. 25,990
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- F19 Pro+ 5G - Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (F19 Pro only) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 5G
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,310 mAh (typical) battery
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 35,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED HDR 10+ display
- Octa-Core with Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,350 mAh battery
OPPO Reno 3
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,025 mAh (Typical) / 3,935 mAh (minimum) battery
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086