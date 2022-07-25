Best Oppo 8GB And 12GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Oppo is one of the popular Chinese smartphone brands that has gained traction among Indian buyers. If you are looking for an affordable smartphone that packs decent specs and goodies, then the Oppo offerings could be a great option for you as these smartphones usually come with decent camera specs and features. The recently launched Oppo Reno8 series smartphones are a testament to Oppo's camera prowess as these devices feature impressive imaging capabilities.

If you are looking forward to upgrading your smartphone, then you can purchase one from Oppo as these will give you great value for the money you pay. Here, we have listed the Oppo smartphones with 8GB and 12GB of RAM that could be a great buy for those who are looking forward to buying a new phone.

OPPO Reno8 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Wi-Fi

4,500 mAh battery OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Wi-Fi

4,500 mAh battery OPPO K10 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G , Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery OPPO F21 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery OPPO Reno7 Price: Rs. 27,289

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno7 Pro Price: Rs. 36,599

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 38,900

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz OLED curved display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890 mAh (minimum) battery OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Price: Rs. 25,990

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

F19 Pro+ 5G - Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (F19 Pro only) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 5G

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,310 mAh (typical) battery OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 35,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED HDR 10+ display

Octa-Core with Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,350 mAh battery OPPO Reno 3 Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Dual SIM

48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,025 mAh (Typical) / 3,935 mAh (minimum) battery

Best Mobiles in India