Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Google Pixel 6a, Redmi K50i, Nothing phone (1), iPhone 13 Pro, And More
Nothing Phone (1) has been one of the most trending smartphones for the past few weeks. While the phone has launched now, it has still been trending across the globe even now. For the same, we have brought forward the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. The list includes many new devices as well as a few old ones. Here's all you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones in India.
The Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list includes the Nothing Phone (1) as mentioned above. It also includes some new devices like the Redmi K50i that recently arrived in India. Apart from these, the smartphone list here includes mostly older phones. For instance, the Redmi Note 11 is a trending phone.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes many devices from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has been trending for a while now. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A13 are trending devices.
Apart from these, flagships like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max are also on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. Speaking of Apple, the iPhone XR has also been trending for a while now. One also can't miss the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which has been trending in the Indian phone market for a while.
Nothing Phone (1)
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with Nothing OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.73-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 32MP RGBW front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,860 mAh (Typical) battery
Redmi K50i
Key Specs
- 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Wi-Fi 6
- 5,080 mAh battery
Apple iPhone XR
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 3GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP67 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Li-Ion 2,942 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy A13
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
