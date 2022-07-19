Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones: Best Alternatives Under Rs. 35,000 To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most trending smartphones in the market right now. The newly launched Nothing Phone (1) is priced at around Rs. 30,000. However, have you ever wondered about other options in the market for a similar price? We have brought to you the Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones list. The Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones list includes devices from OnePlus, Poco, iQOO, Vivo, and many others.

To note, Nothing was developed by a former OnePlus co-founder. The list of Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones includes many OnePlus phones. For instance, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, and even the first-gen OnePlus Nord 256GB model are top options as an alternative to the newly launched phone.

Additionally, Poco F4 5G, iQOO Neo 6 5G, and Vivo V23 5G are some of the phones on the list of Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Motorola Edge 30, OPPO F21 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno7, and the Xiaomi Mi 11X are also alternatives to the Nothing Phone (1) in India.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery POCO F4 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery iQOO Neo 6 5G Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh / 4,580 mAh battery OnePlus Nord 2 Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Vivo V23 5G Price: Rs. 29,980

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (typ) battery Motorola Edge 30 Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,020 mAh battery iQOO 9 SE Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO F21 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery OPPO Reno7 Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi 11X Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 870 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Bluetooth 5.1

5G SA/NSA

4G VoLTE/WiFi 6

USB Type-C

4,520 mAh Battery iQOO Z6 Pro 256GB Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.2

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery

