    Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale On Mid-range Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

    By
    |

    As we are nearing the Independence Day in the country, Flipkart is celebrating the occasion with the Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. This sale provide attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products, including smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, and more. Also, there is a partner discount from ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank in the form of 10% instant discount on using a debit or credit card and choosing EMI payment options.

     
    Flipkart Independence Day Sale On Mid-range Best Smartphones

    Having said that, this Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale is the right time to purchase a new smartphone. If you have a limited budget and plan to buy a mid-range smartphone, then you can purchase one during this sale as you will get a lot of discounts and offers on the same.

    vivo T1 5G (Rainbow Fantasy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990 (16% off)

    vivo T1 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 9i (Prism Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 11% off

    Realme 9i is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO K10 5G (Ocean Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 32% off

    OPPO K10 5G is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

    SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 29% off

    SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    REDMI Note 10 Pro Max (Vintage Bronze, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)

    REDMI Note 10 Pro Max is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA G60 (Soft Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (31% off)

    MOTOROLA G60 is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11i 5G (Pacific Pearl, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 16% off

    Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (30% off)

    Moto G71 5G is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)#JustHere

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (26% off)

    POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (22% off)

    Realme 9 5G SE is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G (Cyber Teal, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (23% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (33% off)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

