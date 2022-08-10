List Of Slimmest Smartphones For Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: OPPO Reno8 5G, iQOO 9T 5G, OnePlus 10R, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Gone are the days when smartphones were bulky. Now, we are coming across slim models that are almost equivalent to flagship devices in terms of form factor. Despite having the slim form factors, these smartphones house powerful batteries that can last for long hours on a single charge. This Raksha bandhan, you can consider gifting your sibling one such slim smartphone.

Notably, the slim smartphones are available across price points. Some of the recent offerings include the Oppo Reno8 5G, iQOO 9T 5G, OnePlus 10R, Poco F4 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and more. Check out the slim smartphone Raksha bandhan gift ideas from here.

OPPO Reno8 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G

4,500 mAh battery iQOO 9T 5G Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 23

Dual SIM

50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO F4 5G Price: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery OnePlus 10R Price: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 950 nits peak brightness

Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery POCO X4 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme 9 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 2699

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 15,499

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

