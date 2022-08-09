Just In
Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best Selfie Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
Raksha Bandhan is one of the unique festivals of India that highlights the relationship between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan 2022 is right around the corner, and we have listed a few gift ideas. Gizbot's Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas include camera phones under Rs. 20,000. If you're looking for the perfect gift for your sibling, you can get these selfie camera phones under Rs. 20,000 for Raksha Bandhan 2022.
Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas includes many premium smartphones under Rs. 20,000. This includes top brands like Motorola, OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and many more. Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas for the best selfie camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000 includes the Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Moto G52, Moto G22, Moto G60, and Moto G42 from Motorola.
Other brands like Tecno are also part of our Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas of selfie smartphones under Rs. 20,000. This includes the premium Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo smartphones, which also come with a unique design. The list also includes Infinix phones like the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro.
The Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas of selfie smartphones under Rs. 20,000 also include options like OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5g, iQOO Z6, Vivo T1 44W, Vivo V21e 5G, and Vivo V20. Siblings can also check out the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and the Samsung Galaxy F41 for Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G (32MP front camera)
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (16MP Front Camera)
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Moto G52 128GB
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio pOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with My UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
iQOO Z6 4G 8GB RAM (16MP Front Camera)
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo T1 44W 8GB RAM (16MP Front Camera)
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 240Hz touch sampling rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Tecno Camon 19 (16MP Front Camera)
Price: Rs. 15,990
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo V21e 5G (32MP Front Camera)
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Moto G60 (32MP Front Camera)
Price: Rs. 16,299
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (1080 × 2460 pixels) Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (G40 Fusion only) / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11
- Dual SIM
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) battery
Vivo V20 (44MP Front Camera)
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Note 12 Pro (16MP Front Camera)
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (Note 12 5G) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 108MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Moto G42
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with My UX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
