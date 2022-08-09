Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best Selfie Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Raksha Bandhan is one of the unique festivals of India that highlights the relationship between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan 2022 is right around the corner, and we have listed a few gift ideas. Gizbot's Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas include camera phones under Rs. 20,000. If you're looking for the perfect gift for your sibling, you can get these selfie camera phones under Rs. 20,000 for Raksha Bandhan 2022.

Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas includes many premium smartphones under Rs. 20,000. This includes top brands like Motorola, OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and many more. Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas for the best selfie camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000 includes the Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Moto G52, Moto G22, Moto G60, and Moto G42 from Motorola.

Other brands like Tecno are also part of our Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas of selfie smartphones under Rs. 20,000. This includes the premium Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo smartphones, which also come with a unique design. The list also includes Infinix phones like the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro.

The Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas of selfie smartphones under Rs. 20,000 also include options like OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5g, iQOO Z6, Vivo T1 44W, Vivo V21e 5G, and Vivo V20. Siblings can also check out the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and the Samsung Galaxy F41 for Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G (32MP front camera) Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (16MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Moto G52 128GB Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio pOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with My UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery iQOO Z6 4G 8GB RAM (16MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo T1 44W 8GB RAM (16MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Tecno Camon 19 (16MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with XOS

64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo V21e 5G (32MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

4000 MAh Battery Moto G60 (32MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 16,299

Key Specs 6.78-inch (1080 × 2460 pixels) Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (G40 Fusion only) / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11

Dual SIM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP Front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) battery Vivo V20 (44MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP +2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) battery Infinix Note 12 Pro (16MP Front Camera) Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (Note 12 5G) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

108MP rear camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Moto G42 Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with My UX

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

