Just In
- 1 hr ago iQOO 9T 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India; Price, Features In India
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mijia Smart Glasses Is Now A Reality
- 1 hr ago Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Might Skip India Launch If Pixel 6a Fails To Impress
- 1 hr ago GPU Prices Drop Below MSRP; Is GPU Shortage Finally Over?
Don't Miss
- Finance This PSU Banking Stock Gets Buy Rating For Potential Gain Of 12%
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Hunter 350 To Be Available In 3 Variants - Retro, Metro, & Metro Rebel
- Lifestyle Minor Daily Things You Do That Are Bad For Your Health: No 8 Is Surprising!
- Sports Vijender Singh gets ready to return to the ring, to fight Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley in Raipur on August 17
- News Kerala reports fifth monkeypox case; India's total tally reaches 7
- Travel Mer de Glace: A Restless Sea Of Ice
- Movies Koffee With Karan Season 7 Teaser: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Promise A Rib-Tickling Episode
- Education TSICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4; result, objections & more
Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas For Sisters: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Indian culture is rich with festivities. One such festival is Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond and relationship between brothers and sisters. For the same, Gizbot has brought to you Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas For Sisters. And what better gift than a smartphone? We have listed some of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that would make a great Raksha Bandhan Gift For your Sister.
The list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters includes powerful smartphones under Rs. 15,000. For instance, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 5G, and Tecno Camon 19 Neo make impressive mobiles. One can also get Motorola phones like the Moto G64 for Raksha Bandhan.
The list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters also includes many Samsung phones. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy F13, Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, and Samsung Galaxy M32 are some of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000. Brothers can also check out the Realme C35, Vivo T1 44W, and the iQOO Z6 5G for their sisters.
Apart from these, Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters under Rs. 15,000 includes smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G and the newly launched Redmi 10A Sport. Realme 9 5G, Oppo K10, and the Poco M4 Pro are some of the exciting phones to gift sisters for Raksha Bandhan 2022.
Infinix Note 12 Turbo
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Tecno Camon 19 Neo
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Moto G42
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with My UX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F13
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Realme C35
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- 2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo T1 44W
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, 6GB with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Infinix Note 12 5G
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
iQOO Z6 5G
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme 9 5G
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
OPPO K10
Price: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M13
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
POCO M4 Pro
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M32
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Redmi 10A Sport
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo T1x 4G 128GB
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 6GB with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
17,041
-
39,999
-
26,020
-
40,230
-
18,910
-
15,877
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119