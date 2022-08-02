Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas For Sisters: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Indian culture is rich with festivities. One such festival is Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond and relationship between brothers and sisters. For the same, Gizbot has brought to you Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas For Sisters. And what better gift than a smartphone? We have listed some of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that would make a great Raksha Bandhan Gift For your Sister.

The list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters includes powerful smartphones under Rs. 15,000. For instance, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 5G, and Tecno Camon 19 Neo make impressive mobiles. One can also get Motorola phones like the Moto G64 for Raksha Bandhan.

The list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters also includes many Samsung phones. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy F13, Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, and Samsung Galaxy M32 are some of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000. Brothers can also check out the Realme C35, Vivo T1 44W, and the iQOO Z6 5G for their sisters.

Apart from these, Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters under Rs. 15,000 includes smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G and the newly launched Redmi 10A Sport. Realme 9 5G, Oppo K10, and the Poco M4 Pro are some of the exciting phones to gift sisters for Raksha Bandhan 2022.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Tecno Camon 19 Neo Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with XOS

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Moto G42 Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with My UX

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F13 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Realme C35 Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI R Edition

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo T1 44W Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, 6GB with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Infinix Note 12 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

50MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme 9 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OPPO K10 Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M13 Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO M4 Pro Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Redmi 10A Sport Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo T1x 4G 128GB Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

6GB with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India