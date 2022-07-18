Buying Guide: Best 6GB RAM Smartphones For Students Under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Back in the day, a smartphone with just 3/4 GB of RAM would have been more than sufficient to deliver a smooth user experience. However, most modern apps are very resource hungry and require a more powerful CPU and at least 6GB of RAM to deliver a lag-free performance.

If you are a student, then it is recommended to get a smartphone with at least 6GB of RAM. Most students won't be able to spend a lot of money on a smartphone. Hence, here is a list of some of the best smartphones with 6GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 15,000 in India and are readily available for purchase.

POCO M4 Pro Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery OPPO F19 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

48MP + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OPPO A74 5G Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery Moto G40 Fusion Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

20W Turbo Charging

6,000 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO K10 Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Infinix Note 12 Turbo Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

50MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, quad LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, AI lens

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 128GB Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Infinix Note 11S Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128GB Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Nokia G21 128GB Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display

1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,050 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India