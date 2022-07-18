ENGLISH

    Buying Guide: Best 6GB RAM Smartphones For Students Under Rs. 15,000

    Back in the day, a smartphone with just 3/4 GB of RAM would have been more than sufficient to deliver a smooth user experience. However, most modern apps are very resource hungry and require a more powerful CPU and at least 6GB of RAM to deliver a lag-free performance.

     
    If you are a student, then it is recommended to get a smartphone with at least 6GB of RAM. Most students won't be able to spend a lot of money on a smartphone. Hence, here is a list of some of the best smartphones with 6GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 15,000 in India and are readily available for purchase.

    POCO M4 Pro

    POCO M4 Pro

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO F19

    OPPO F19

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    • 48MP + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO A74 5G
     

    OPPO A74 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
    Moto G40 Fusion

    Moto G40 Fusion

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 20W Turbo Charging
    • 6,000 mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    OPPO K10

    OPPO K10

    Price: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Infinix Note 12 Turbo

    Infinix Note 12 Turbo

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 12 with XOS 10.6
    • 50MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, quad LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, AI lens
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB

    Price: Rs. 12,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 128GB

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Infinix Note 11S

    Infinix Note 11S

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 10
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128GB

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Nokia G21 128GB

    Nokia G21 128GB

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
    • 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,050 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery

