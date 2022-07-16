Just In
List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones: Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, And More
Smartphone brands have been innovative and creative in terms of features offered. At the same time, brands have strived to make their smartphones creative in terms of design. For the same, many brands have partnered with other creators to create limited-edition devices. We have provided the List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones to buy in India. The List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones includes Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, and more.
The List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones includes several interesting devices that are available to buy in India. For instance, the Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Special Edition is a powerful phone with a unique design. The newly launched Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love and Thunder is also a powerful phone to check out.
Additionally, the List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones also includes the OPPO F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition. If you're an Oppo fan, you can also check out the Oppo Reno Ace Gundam 40th Anniversary Edition smartphone.
That's not all. The List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones also includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Star Wars Special Edition. Speaking of Star Wars, one can't miss the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition. Plus, the Vivo iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition makes a nice addition to the list.
Realme GT Neo 3 (150W - Thor Limited Edition)
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery
Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Special Edition
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,930mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 5MP Re
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Star Wars Special Edition
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4,300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition
Key Specs
- 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP + secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300 mAh battery
OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP + 20MP camera Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300 mAh battery
iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,440 mAh (Typical) battery
OPPO Reno Ace Gundam 40th Anniversary Edition
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (Typical) / 3,900 mAh (minimum) battery
Infinix Note 12 Turbo Doctor Strange Edition
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
