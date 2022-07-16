List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones: Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone brands have been innovative and creative in terms of features offered. At the same time, brands have strived to make their smartphones creative in terms of design. For the same, many brands have partnered with other creators to create limited-edition devices. We have provided the List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones to buy in India. The List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones includes Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, and more.

The List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones includes several interesting devices that are available to buy in India. For instance, the Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Special Edition is a powerful phone with a unique design. The newly launched Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love and Thunder is also a powerful phone to check out.

Additionally, the List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones also includes the OPPO F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition. If you're an Oppo fan, you can also check out the Oppo Reno Ace Gundam 40th Anniversary Edition smartphone.

That's not all. The List Of Superhero Limited-Edition Smartphones also includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Star Wars Special Edition. Speaking of Star Wars, one can't miss the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition. Plus, the Vivo iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition makes a nice addition to the list.

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W - Thor Limited Edition) Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Special Edition Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,930mAh (minimum) battery OPPO F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 5MP Re

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Star Wars Special Edition Key Specs 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4,300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition Key Specs 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300 mAh battery OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP + 20MP camera Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300 mAh battery iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,440 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO Reno Ace Gundam 40th Anniversary Edition Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (Typical) / 3,900 mAh (minimum) battery Infinix Note 12 Turbo Doctor Strange Edition Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10.6

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India