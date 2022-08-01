For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 4 hrs ago Reliance Jio Leads 5G Spectrum Auction With Rs. 88,078 Crores Bid
- 7 hrs ago Five Most Unique Power Banks That You Can Buy In India
- 8 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Up To 80% Off On Smartphones And Electronics Devices
- 9 hrs ago iPhone 13 Available For Less Than Rs. 45,000; Should You Buy Or Wait For iPhone 14?
Don't Miss
- News Pakistan Army helicopter en route from Balochistan to Karachi goes missing
- Finance Stock To Watch: This Paper Mill Stock Up 16% Intraday & 89% In 6 Months, Invest?
- Sports CWG 2022: Hockey: Indian men's team play out thrilling 4-4 draw against England
- Movies Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Host Grand Reception In Ahmedabad, Couple Dazzle In Stunning Outfits, SEE PICS
- Automobiles 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Could Be Launched Sooner
- Travel Crater Lake: A Clear Blue Lake In Oregon
- Education JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check Updates Here
- Lifestyle 6 Celebrity Parents Who Refuse To Raise Materialistic Kids
List Of Upcoming Smartphones Expected In August 2022: OnePlus 10T, Motorola Edge X30 Pro, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
If you are waiting for a new flagship smartphone, then you will be in for a treat. This month (August 2022) a lot of brands are expected to launch performance-oriented smartphones. Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Motorola is all set to announce their latest high-end devices.
While the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T are confirmed to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, devices like the Moto Edge X30 will come with a massive 200MP camera. Check out all the major smartphones launching in August 2022.
OnePlus 10T (3rd August)
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
- 6.7-inches AMOLED display
- 16MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
- 8GB RAM
- Powerful Battery with Fast Charging
- On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor
- 128GB internal storage
- 4,800 mAh 150W Fast Charging Technology Battery
Moto Razr 2022
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
- 6.67-inch OLED primary display
- 2.65-inch OLED secondary display
- 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 8GB,12GB, and 18GB
- 128GB,256GB, and 512GB
- 5G
- 3,200mAh dual cell battery
Infinix Hot 12 Pro (2nd August)
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 108MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ( 10th August)
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB Internal Memory
- 3700 mAh Battery
IQoo 9T (2nd August)
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ( 10th August)
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
- 7.6 inches Screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
- Android v12
- 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera
- 256GB internal storage
- 12GB RAM
- 4,400 mAh Battery
Realme GT Neo 3T (2 August)
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880 mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Edge X30 Pro/ Edge 30 Ultra
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
- 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz POLED curved display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 200MP + 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
17,041
-
39,999
-
26,020
-
40,230
-
18,910
-
15,877
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 1:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 2, 2022