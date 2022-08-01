ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Upcoming Smartphones Expected In August 2022: OnePlus 10T, Motorola Edge X30 Pro, And More

    By
    |

    If you are waiting for a new flagship smartphone, then you will be in for a treat. This month (August 2022) a lot of brands are expected to launch performance-oriented smartphones. Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Motorola is all set to announce their latest high-end devices.

     
    List Of Upcoming Smartphones Expected In August 2022

    While the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T are confirmed to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, devices like the Moto Edge X30 will come with a massive 200MP camera. Check out all the major smartphones launching in August 2022.

    OnePlus 10T (3rd August)

    OnePlus 10T (3rd August)

    Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

    • 6.7-inches AMOLED display
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
    • 8GB RAM
    • Powerful Battery with Fast Charging
    • On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor
    • 128GB internal storage
    • 4,800 mAh 150W Fast Charging Technology Battery
    Moto Razr 2022

    Moto Razr 2022

    Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch OLED primary display
    • 2.65-inch OLED secondary display
    • 50MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 8GB,12GB, and 18GB
    • 128GB,256GB, and 512GB
    • 5G
    • 3,200mAh dual cell battery
    Infinix Hot 12 Pro (2nd August)
     

    Infinix Hot 12 Pro (2nd August)

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2
    • 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 12 with XOS 10.6
    • 108MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ( 10th August)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ( 10th August)

    Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
    • 8GB RAM
    • 128GB Internal Memory
    • 3700 mAh Battery
    IQoo 9T (2nd August)

    IQoo 9T (2nd August)

    Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen
    • Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ( 10th August)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ( 10th August)

    Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

    • 7.6 inches Screen
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
    • Android v12
    • 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
    • 10 MP Front Camera
    • 256GB internal storage
    • 12GB RAM
    • 4,400 mAh Battery
    Realme GT Neo 3T (2 August)

    Realme GT Neo 3T (2 August)

    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880 mAh (minimum) battery
    Motorola Edge X30 Pro/ Edge 30 Ultra

    Motorola Edge X30 Pro/ Edge 30 Ultra

    Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz POLED curved display
    • Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 200MP + 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 60MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X