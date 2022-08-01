List Of Upcoming Smartphones Expected In August 2022: OnePlus 10T, Motorola Edge X30 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you are waiting for a new flagship smartphone, then you will be in for a treat. This month (August 2022) a lot of brands are expected to launch performance-oriented smartphones. Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Motorola is all set to announce their latest high-end devices.

While the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T are confirmed to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, devices like the Moto Edge X30 will come with a massive 200MP camera. Check out all the major smartphones launching in August 2022.

OnePlus 10T (3rd August) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.7-inches AMOLED display

16MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

8GB RAM

Powerful Battery with Fast Charging

On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor

128GB internal storage

4,800 mAh 150W Fast Charging Technology Battery Moto Razr 2022 Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.67-inch OLED primary display

2.65-inch OLED secondary display

50MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

8GB,12GB, and 18GB

128GB,256GB, and 512GB

5G

3,200mAh dual cell battery Infinix Hot 12 Pro (2nd August) Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

108MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ( 10th August) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

8GB RAM

128GB Internal Memory

3700 mAh Battery IQoo 9T (2nd August) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ( 10th August) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 7.6 inches Screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Android v12

50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera

256GB internal storage

12GB RAM

4,400 mAh Battery Realme GT Neo 3T (2 August) Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880 mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Edge X30 Pro/ Edge 30 Ultra Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz POLED curved display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

200MP + 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera

60MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

