Upcoming Smartphones To Use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
Recently, Qualcomm officially announced its latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This chipset is based on the TSMC 4nm manufacturing process. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is an improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of power efficiency and performance and it is all set to be used by a slew of upcoming flagship smartphones that will be released later this year.
Having said that, here is a list of the upcoming smartphones that will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Check out the list from here.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra
One of the most awaited smartphones to arrive with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. It is expected to feature a 120Hz screen with a 2K resolution. The other highlights of the Xiaomi smartphone include the Leica-branded cameras, a 50MP primary lens, and two 48MP sensors for the ultra-wide and telephoto shots. Also, the smartphone is believed to come with 120x zoom support.
Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition
Another smartphone that is likely to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. The smartphone is slated to belong to the premium segment and will be a major upgrade as compared to its predecessor, which was launched with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.
OnePlus 10 Ultra
OnePlus 10 Ultra, which is rumored to be launched later this year as a flagship model is also tipped to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and a high refresh rate. The other goodies to expect from the OnePlus smartphone include a triple-camera setup and support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.
iQOO 10 Pro
Another smartphone brand that could use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is the iQOO 10 Pro. The device is expected to be the sequel to the iQOO 9 Pro launched last year and nothing much about this device slated to arrive later this year are known for now.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung's upcoming foldable flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold4 slated to arrive this August is geared up to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will be the sequel to the Galaxy Fold3 launched last year. The device is slated to feature a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, two displays, and a 4400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging tech.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
Yet another Samsung smartphone to use the flagship Qualcomm processor is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. It is likely to feature an OLED display, support for 25W fast charging tech, and more, thereby being a major upgrade to its predecessor - the Galaxy Z Flip3.
Asus ROG Phone 6
Lastly, we have the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is also tipped to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone will be launched as a gaming phone as the other ROG devices out there and it is expected to feature a high refresh rate display, and an impressive cooling system.
