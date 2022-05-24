Upcoming Smartphones To Use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Having said that, here is a list of the upcoming smartphones that will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Check out the list from here.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra

One of the most awaited smartphones to arrive with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. It is expected to feature a 120Hz screen with a 2K resolution. The other highlights of the Xiaomi smartphone include the Leica-branded cameras, a 50MP primary lens, and two 48MP sensors for the ultra-wide and telephoto shots. Also, the smartphone is believed to come with 120x zoom support.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition

Another smartphone that is likely to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. The smartphone is slated to belong to the premium segment and will be a major upgrade as compared to its predecessor, which was launched with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

OnePlus 10 Ultra

OnePlus 10 Ultra, which is rumored to be launched later this year as a flagship model is also tipped to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and a high refresh rate. The other goodies to expect from the OnePlus smartphone include a triple-camera setup and support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

iQOO 10 Pro

Another smartphone brand that could use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is the iQOO 10 Pro. The device is expected to be the sequel to the iQOO 9 Pro launched last year and nothing much about this device slated to arrive later this year are known for now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung's upcoming foldable flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold4 slated to arrive this August is geared up to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will be the sequel to the Galaxy Fold3 launched last year. The device is slated to feature a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, two displays, and a 4400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging tech.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Yet another Samsung smartphone to use the flagship Qualcomm processor is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. It is likely to feature an OLED display, support for 25W fast charging tech, and more, thereby being a major upgrade to its predecessor - the Galaxy Z Flip3.

Asus ROG Phone 6

Lastly, we have the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is also tipped to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone will be launched as a gaming phone as the other ROG devices out there and it is expected to feature a high refresh rate display, and an impressive cooling system.