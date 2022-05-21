OnePlus 10 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Confirmed News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has officially confirmed to launch of a new high-end flagship smartphone -- the OnePlus 10 Ultra, based on the newly launched Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The company has officially teased the launch of the OnePlus 10 Ultra, based on the brand new flagship SoC from Qualcomm.

As we recently reported, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 offers better performance and power efficiency when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Hence, a lot of brands will be coming up with mid-year flagship smartphones based on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, fabbed using TSMC's 4nm manufacturing process.

OnePlus 10 Ultra Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Ultra will be a high-end Android flagship smartphone and is likely to take on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphone is expected to offer a 2K 120Hz resolution screen with a peak brightness of over 1000nits along with certifications like Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The OnePlus 10 Ultra could also be the first smartphone from the company to feature a periscope zoom lens and the camera unit will be tuned by Hasselblad. The OnePlus 10 Ultra is likely to offer a triple or quad-camera setup with a dedicated wide-angle, ultra wide-angle, telephoto, and periscope zoom lens.

The OnePlus 10 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone might not include a microSD card slot. However, the device is most likely to have dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The OnePlus 10 Ultra is also expected to carry a large battery with at least 4,500 mAh capacity with support for 150W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone will also offer fast wireless charging just like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro. In terms of software, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will ship with Android 12/13 with custom OxygenOS skin on top.

OnePlus 10 Ultra Price

The OnePlus 10 Ultra will be an expensive smartphone, and the device is likely to cost around Rs. 80,000 in India, and the phone will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro. Hence, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will definitely be the most powerful and most expensive OnePlus 10 Ultra to date.

