Samsung Galaxy Fold4 To Use Best-In-Class 3x Zoom Camera
As Samsung is done with the release of the Galaxy S series smartphones for this year, it is time for the rumor mills to focus on the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold3 but it could be a wider and shorter device. Recently, the first set of images of the Galaxy Fold4 in the form of CAD renders was leaked online revealing what we can expect from it.
Samsung Galaxy Fold4 Camera Details Leak
Now, a fresh leak suggests the possible camera configurations of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. As per the well-known tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Fold4 could be launched with a triple-camera setup at the rear. It is tipped to arrive with a 50MP primary sensor that is accompanied by a 12MP secondary ultra-wide lens and a tertiary 12MP telephoto lens with support for 3x zoom.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold4 could inherit the same main and ultra-wide lenses from the existing flagship models - the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. Furthermore, it has been revealed that it could feature the best 3x zoom lens ever seen on a smartphone from the stable of Samsung. The leak notes that the Galaxy Fold4 will be able to deliver an improved photography experience.
Samsung Galaxy Fold4 Rumored Specs
Talking about the other specs that have been rumored, the Galaxy Fold4 is believed to be launched with a 6.2-inch cover display and a larger 7.6-inch internal display. The displays are tipped to be wider and shorter than the yesteryear model. It is claimed that the internal display could feature an in-screen camera but its details remain unknown for now.
For now, there is no word regarding the selfie camera sensor. As per reports, we can expect it to be the same 10MP selfie camera that was used by the Galaxy Fold3 and a 4MP under-display camera sensor. Under its hood, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is likely to get the fuel from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and a 4400mAh battery alongside support for 25W fast charging technology. Also, it will miss out on a dedicated S Pen slot.
We need to wait for further details regarding the Galaxy Fold4 to surface online for more clarity.
