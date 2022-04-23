Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Battery Capacity Revealed Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is done with the release of its latest flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series. Now, there are talks about the next-generation foldable smartphones in the Galaxy Z series. To be precise, the rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4 have started hitting the headlines while we are a few months ahead of its announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Leak

As per a fresh leak by GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the next foldable smartphone's battery details have hit the web. Going by the same, it looks like the upcoming Samsung smartphone could be launched with dual-cell batteries. One of these battery cells could have a capacity of 2002mAh while the other one is said to have a capacity of 2268mAh. Apparently, the total battery capacity powering the Galaxy Fold4 will be 4270mAh.

For those who are unaware, this is the same battery capacity seen in its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold3. This makes us believe that the battery will be the same in the next-generation model as well. The reason for this is the proposed thinner design and enhanced camera hardware in the Galaxy Z Fold4. While a slimmer design calls for the use of smaller batteries, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to use the same rated battery as its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Camera Details

In a recent report, the alleged camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 were leaked. According to the same, the upcoming smartphone is said to feature a 108MP primary camera sensor as the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This sensor is said to be a 1/1.33-inch unit.

Furthermore, the secondary lens on the next-generation foldable smartphone is believed to be a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The tertiary lens on the phone is likely to be a 10MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom. At the front, there could be a 10MP selfie sensor.

Besides the camera specifications, other rumors point out that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 could be launched with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. As it will be a replacement to the Galaxy Note series models, this device is said to arrive with support for the S Pen stylus.

