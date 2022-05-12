Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Design Details Out: Retains Familiarity Of Predecessor News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Foldable market is set to get many more players this year from brands like Oppo, OnePlus, and so on. At the same time, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is set to debut this year. In the latest news, reports of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have revealed the design and other renders. Here's all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Revealed

If these leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are to be believed, the upcoming phone will look like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. The leak was revealed by OnLeaks via 91Mobiles, which shows the flip phone in a blue color model. The report also revealed the measurements of the phone, which is 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2 mm.

Going into the details, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is spotted with a flip design when unfolds to a tall display. The display packs narrow bezels and a punch-hole cutout. Reports suggest it could feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel and retain the under-display camera sensor.

At the rear, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is spotted with a dual-camera setup on a black camera design. The secondary display is visible up front, which is much smaller than the inside display - just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Most of the other elements have also been retained, including the fingerprint sensor, power button, volume rockers, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Features: What To Expect?

The similarity between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the older-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is obvious. It looks like Samsung has retained some major design elements while upgrading the specs under the hood. The upcoming foldable phone is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

It's tipped to include a bigger battery with better fast charging support. It's also rumored to include stereo speakers and provide an upgraded display experience. Presently, the launch details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Fold 4 are under wraps. We can expect the next-gen foldable phones to debut in August at the Unpacked 2022 event.

