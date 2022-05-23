Xiaomi 12 Ultra: What Do We Know So Far News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone in the coming days. Similarly, the company also announced a new strategic partnership between Xiaomi and Leica, and the brand also confirmed the launch of the first smartphone with Leica optics in July 2022.

We believe in both cases the company talking about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which will be the successor to the Mi 11 Ultra, launched back in 2022. Here is everything we know so far regarding the most powerful Xiaomi smartphone -- the Xiaomi 12 Ultra so far.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to be the most powerful smartphone from the company, based on the recently announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is likely to offer 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Similarly, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

As mentioned before, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to carry Leica branded camera setup at the back. The phone is likely to have a quad-camera setup with a high-resolution wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide angle lens, a 2x or 3x telephoto lens, and a periscope zoom lens for extended optical zoom support.

Another key feature of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to be the display. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is most likely to come with an AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, and it is also expected to use LPTO 3.0 technology, mainly to improve battery life using the most advanced variable screen refresh rate technology.

Xiaomi and @leica_camera have officially reached a global strategic partnership in mobile imaging.



Combining the legendary image and innovative technology, let's look forward to a new era of mobile photography in July! pic.twitter.com/GyFut9ZTlg — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 23, 2022

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Price

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra, being one of the most powerful Android smartphones is expected to carry a hefty price tag. Considering the pricing of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is slightly over Rs. 60,000, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra might cost around Rs. 70,000 for the base model, possibly with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As confirmed by the company, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to launch by the end of July 2022 in select markets like China. The company is expected to bring the same to markets like India a few weeks after the China launch.

Best Mobiles in India