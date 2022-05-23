Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped To Launch In July; Leica Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Chip Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi has been working on its premium flagship offerings that aim to take on the competition with an affordable price tag. In the latest development, Xiaomi has officially announced its long-term partnership with Leica. The new Xiaomi-Leica smartphone with advanced cameras is tipped to debut in July.

Xiaomi Leica Smartphone Launch

Leica is a popular brand, which has been partnering with several other smartphone makers. The list includes brands like Huawei, Sharp, and even Panasonic. After many rumors, Xiaomi has officially confirmed a "long-term strategic cooperation" with Leica for its flagship smartphones.

What's more, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the first co-developed flagship smartphone with Leica cameras will launch in July 2022. This places Xiaomi in league with other Chinese brands like Vivo, which has partnered with Zeiss, and OnePlus, which has tied up with Hasselblad.

Xiaomi Leica Smartphone Features: What To Expect?

One can now expect an advanced camera setup on the upcoming Xiaomi flagship with imaging technology from Leica. However, the popular Chinese brand didn't reveal much about the device. Reports suggest the new flagship will likely include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which was launched recently.

Reports also suggest this could be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra or even the brand-new Xiaomi 13 series. Presently, not much is known about the upcoming phone. We can expect an immersive WQHD+ AMOLED display, a massive battery with fast-charging support, and a stylish design.

Of course, the cameras might be the key highlight of the alleged Xiaomi 12 Ultra, if that is what the phone will be called. Xiaomi CEO CEO Lei Jun said, "this cooperation will provide a strong boost to Xiaomi's imaging strategy."

The new Xiaomi-Leica partnership will further up the competition in the flagship segment. Particularly, Xiaomi is a very popular brand in India, offering a wide range of smartphones. Presently, Sony, Nokia, and Vivo have partnered with Zeiss. Whereas, OnePlus and Oppo have joined hands with Hasselblad.

And now, we have Xiaomi with Leica for its imaging. Presently, a few details remain unclear. For one, will Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi also get advanced Leica filters for its flagships? We expect to know more details ahead of the July launch.

