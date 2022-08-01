Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Asus Zenfone 9, Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The last week of July witnessed the launch of several new smartphones that grabbed everyone's attention. This includes devices like the Google Pixel 6a, whose reviews indicate it as a promising smartphone. Gizbot has compiled a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. This list includes some new phones and some old ones. The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones has top names like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Google, Asus, and others.

While the aforementioned brands are quite popular, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes Nothing. The newly launched Nothing Phone (1) has been trending for a while now and building a huge hype. Additionally, the list includes the newly launched Google Pixel 6a and the Asus Zenfone 9.

Apart from these, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, which will soon get a successor. Other phones from the same brand on the list include Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13. Android phones like the Redmi Note 11 has also been trending for a while.

Android phones aside, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones has many devices from Apple. The list includes Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPhone XR, and Apple iPhone X. We also soon get the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to arrive on this list soon.

Nothing Phone (1) Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Google Pixel 6a Key Specs 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED HDR display

Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

4,306 (Typical) battery Asus Zenfone 9 Key Specs 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with ASUS ZenUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP auto focus front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone XR Key Specs 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

3GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP67 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Li-Ion 2,942 mAh, non-removable Battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone X Key Specs 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers

4G VoLTE

Li-Ion 2716 mAh, non-removable battery

