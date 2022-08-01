Just In
- 1 min ago How To Fix WhatsApp For PC Not Working On Windows 11; Step-By-Step Guide
- 29 min ago BGMI Ban: Esports Premier League Finals Postponed Until Issue Is Resolved
- 43 min ago OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Large Dynamic Driver Goes Official
- 1 hr ago Vivo Y02s With 6.51-inch Display, Helio P35 SoC Coming Soon; Complete Specs Leaked
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Bajaj Triumph Motorcycle To Be Launched In 2023 - Royal Enfield, Yezdi Rival
- News West Bengal Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, 4-5 new faces in: Mamata Banerjee
- Finance M&M Stock Up 7% Intraday At All-time High, Record Booking For Scorpio-N In 30 Minutes
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Refuses To Give Pregnancy Tips To Alia Bhatt; 'Why Would I Give Tips To Her?'
- Travel Lake Eyre: The Lake That Isn't
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 1, 2022
- Lifestyle 4 Quick And Easy Mobility Exercises For Everyone Over 40
- Education CUET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card To Be Released soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Official websites link
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Asus Zenfone 9, Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, And More
The last week of July witnessed the launch of several new smartphones that grabbed everyone's attention. This includes devices like the Google Pixel 6a, whose reviews indicate it as a promising smartphone. Gizbot has compiled a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. This list includes some new phones and some old ones. The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones has top names like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Google, Asus, and others.
While the aforementioned brands are quite popular, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes Nothing. The newly launched Nothing Phone (1) has been trending for a while now and building a huge hype. Additionally, the list includes the newly launched Google Pixel 6a and the Asus Zenfone 9.
Apart from these, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, which will soon get a successor. Other phones from the same brand on the list include Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13. Android phones like the Redmi Note 11 has also been trending for a while.
Android phones aside, the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones has many devices from Apple. The list includes Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPhone XR, and Apple iPhone X. We also soon get the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to arrive on this list soon.
Nothing Phone (1)
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with Nothing OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Google Pixel 6a
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED HDR display
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,306 (Typical) battery
Asus Zenfone 9
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with ASUS ZenUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP auto focus front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XR
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 3GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP67 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Li-Ion 2,942 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy A13
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- Li-Ion 2716 mAh, non-removable battery
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
17,041
-
39,999
-
26,020
-
40,230
-
18,910
-
15,877
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119