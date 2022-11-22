Infinix Hot 20 5G Phones Launching on December 1; Will These Disrupt Budget 5G Smartphone Market?

After unveiling the Infinix Zero 5G 2023, the brand is gearing up to take the wraps off the Infinix Hot 20 5G series. It has been confirmed that the brand will launch the Infinix Hot 20 5G series on December 1 in India. Notably, the Infinix Hot 20 5G will be the first 5G smartphone in the Hot series and it could debut alongside the Infinix Hot 20 Play.

Recently, Infinix took to its social media handles to reveal the launch date of the upcoming smartphone. Now, it has been confirmed that the Hot 20 5G series will be available exclusively via the e-commerce portal Flipkart as usual. Let's take a look at the details of the Infinix Hot 20 5G series here.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Teased

The Infinix Hot 20 5G debuted globally back in October and is available in a few markets. Being the first 5G smartphone under the Hot lineup, it has been confirmed that the device will support 12 5G bands. Also, it could be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India as the Hot series phones are usually priced under ₹12,000 in the country.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Specifications

As the phone has already arrived in the global market, we know its specifications. To recap, the Infinix Hot 20 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is equipped with the Dimensity 810 chipset teamed up with Mali G57 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space along with a microSD card slot and support for 3GB of virtual RAM.

Running Android 12 topped with XOS 10.6, the upcoming Infinix smartphone bestows a dual-camera setup at the rear, comprising a 50MP Samsung JN1 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor alongside features such as Sleep Night Mode, Eye tracking Mode, and Portrait Mode. There is an 8MP selfie camera at the front within the waterdrop notch. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the Infinix Hot 20 5G with support for 18W fast charging.

Will this Phone Disrupt the Budget Market?

Given the device will arrive on December 1 in the country and that 5G coverage is already available in a slew of cities across India, we can expect the Infinix Hot 20 5G to gain traction among price-conscious buyers. As it is a 5G offering and carries a price tag of €179 in the global markets, we can expect the Infinix Hot 20 5G to be priced under ₹15,000 in India. However, it remains to be seen if this affordable 5G phone will cause a stir in the market that is dominated by the likes of Redmi, Realme, and others.