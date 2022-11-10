Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play Launch Likely On November 30; Affordable 5G Phone Incoming? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 was announced recently, and the brand is now gearing up to launch the Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play in India soon. A new leak suggests the Infinix Hot 20 series could launch on November 30 with an attractive price tag. Will the new Infinix devices set a benchmark in the affordable 5G market?

Rumors suggest the Infinix Hot 20 5G could be priced in the sub-Rs. 15K segment whereas the Infinix Hot 20 Play could be cheaper as a 4G option. Nevertheless, this is a trending segment in high demand, especially for 5G-supported phones.

Infinix Hot 20 Series India Launch Tipped

According to a report by FoneArena, the Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play could launch on November 30 in India. To recall, both phones have already arrived in the global market and are making their way to India now.

Infinix Hote 20 5G, Hot 20 Play Specs

Since both phones have already arrived in the global market, we know what to expect from the two phones. The Infinix Hot 20 5G flaunts a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate whereas the Hot 20 Play has a slightly bigger 6.82-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, Infinix Hot 20 5G is powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset, and the Hot 20 Play is powered by the Helio G37 chipset. One can expect a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G packs in a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary shooter. There's also an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The Infinix Hot 20 Play also features a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter and a supporting lens. There's also an 8MP front camera.

Both Infinix Hot 20 smartphones offer 18W fast charging support. The Infinix Hot 20 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery whereas the Play model offers a bigger 6,000 mAh battery.

As a mid-range 5G smartphone, the Infinix Hot 20 5G is rumored to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. The phone might also launch in a single variant offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If the phones are to launch on November 30, more details are expected to surface in the coming days.

