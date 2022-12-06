Infinix Hot 20 Play With 6.82-inch LCD, 6000mAh Battery Goes On Sale In India

Infinix added its latest Infinix Hot 20 Play and Hot 20 5G to its Hot 20 lineup of smartphones in India recently. While the Hot 20 5G is a mid-range smartphone, the Hot 20 Play is a 4G budget handset. The Hot 20 Play has now gone on sale in the country. Let's have a look at its specifications below.

Infinix Hot 20 Play: Features, Specifications

The Hot 20 Play smartphone sports a 6.82-inch IPS LCD with HD+ screen resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel can reach a maximum brightness of up to 450 nits. The Hot 20 Play is one of the few smartphones in the category to come with a punch-hole camera cutout on the display, which gives it a premium look.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, which is built on a 12nm fabrication process. Its chief rivals, the Moto E22s and the Tecno Spark 9 are also powered by the same chipset. The smartphone is equipped with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. You can expand the memory further via a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Hot 20 Play boasts a 13MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by an AI lens and a quad-LED flash. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP front-facing shooter, which comes with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash.

Advertisement

Some noteworthy features of the device include virtual RAM expansion, 4G, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, DTS Surround Sound, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is backed by a large 6000mAh battery coupled with 18W fast charging support.

Infinix Hot 20 Play: Price, Availability

The Infinix Hot 20 Play smartphone comes at a price tag of ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant in India. It is available to purchase exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone comes in Racing Black, Fantasy Purple, Aurora Green, and Luna Blue color options.

Infinix has played perfectly with its new Infinix Hot 20 Play by pitting it against the Moto E22s. It boasts similar features with an aggressive price tag. Choosing between the two would be a difficult task. It will boil down to customer preference and the operating system.