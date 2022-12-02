Infinix Zero 5G 2023 With Dimensity 1080 SoC Launched: Worthy Upgrade Over its Predecessor? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The Infinix Zero 5G was the brand's first 5G smartphone. Following that, the brand has added a couple of 5G smartphones to its portfolio. However, the brand has now revisited its first 5G smartphone and has announced its refreshed version for 2023. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 promises improved performance and features over its predecessor. Let's have a look at its changes.

What's Changed In The Infinix Zero 5G 2023?

Design-wise, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 carries the same form factor as the 2022 model, which is reminiscent of the Oppo Find X3 device. The camera island houses the triple rear camera sensors and the LED flash. Furthermore, it sports the same 6.78-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 500nits peak brightness.

The major change is under the skin as the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, which debuted with the new Redmi Note 12 Pro series and also powers the Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone. The new chipset promises about a 10 percent improvement in CPU performance and about eight percent improvement in GPU compared to the Dimensity 900 SoC of the Infinix Zero 5G 2022. The device is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The older Infinix Zero 5G offered a telephoto lens, which unfortunately is missing in this iteration. It now comes with a 2MP macro sensor in place of the 13MP telephoto sensor. To make up for this, Infinix has plonked it with an improved 50MP primary sensor replacing the 48MP camera. Lastly, there's a 2MP depth sensor for portrait images. At the front, there's a 16MP sensor housed in a punch-hole camera cutout for selfies and video calls.

Some notable features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, 14 5G bands, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging. It runs on XOS 12 based on Android 12.

Is It A Worthy Successor To The Infinix Zero 5G 2022?

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is priced at $239 (approx. ₹19,500) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration variant. It does offer a boost in performance, but the refreshed camera setup is a huge disappointment. If you are in the market, the older Infinix Zero 5G 2022 would be a better buy if you don't fancy the more powerful chipset.

