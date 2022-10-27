Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Compared: Are There Huge Differences? Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi introduced its latest Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in China on October 27 2022. It comprises two Pro devices, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+, which replace the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G respectively.

The new devices bring improvements in the design, camera, and processor departments over their predecessors. But, there are some exclusive features that only the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ gets. To simplify it and save you the effort of going through their individual specifications list, we have made a comparison between the two to help you choose the right Pro.

Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Features, Specifications

Design & Display:

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ come with identical flat side designs and a squarish camera island. The Redmi Note 12 Pro gets a flat rear panel and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes with a slightly curved panel at the edges.

The Note 12 Pro is very slim with just 7.9mm thickness. The Note 12 Pro+ in comparison is chunkier with an 8.98mm thickness. The triple camera arrangement is similar in both variants with the exception that the Redmi Note Pro+ model comes with 200MP branding on the camera island.

Both the devices sport a flat 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED panel with 1.5k resolution jointly developed by Xiaomi, TCL, Tianma, and Visionox. The display gets a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. It can reach a maximum brightness of 900 nits.

Processor:

Both the Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+ are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor built on the 6nm fabrication processor. It gets relatively higher clock speeds compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 920. The new chipset is expected to offer a marginal increase in performance. Xiaomi has employed a 3000mm² vapor cooling chamber in the Note 12 Pro+ for superior cooling, sustained gaming performance and faster charging.

Camera:

The Note 12 Pro comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ packs in a Samsung 200 MP ISOCELL HPX camera sensor with OIS. While the performance of the new 200MP is unknown, the 50MP Sony camera on the Note 12 Pro is a proven sensor and is used in many affordable flagship devices. Both devices share 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth camera sensors. They also come with the same 16MP front-facing shooter.

Battery & Charging:

The smartphones are backed by the same 5000mAh battery pack under their hoods. However, the charging specifications differ. The Note 12 Pro arrives with a 67W fast charging, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ gets 120W fast charging support. The battery and charging specifications are carried over from the Redmi Note 11 series.

There's not much difference between the two new Pro models as there was with the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Xiaomi has bridged the gap between the two Pro models this time around. The difference is just the primary sensor and the faster charging on the Pro+. So if you can live without these features, the Redmi Note 12 Pro would be a sensible choice.

Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Price

The Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at CNY 1699 (approx. ₹19,300) the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes at a starting price of CNY 2199 (approx. ₹25,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The handsets are available to purchase in China currently and may launch in India by the end of 2022.

