Redmi Note 12 Pro+ With 200MP OIS Camera Launched: What Else Has Changed? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi took the wraps off its Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone along with the other Note 12 series of smartphones in China today. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is slotted above the Redmi Note 12 and the Redmi Note 12 Pro in the lineup. The smartphone succeeds the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and packs in a 200MP primary camera sensor, which is the first on a Redmi smartphone. Let's see what other changes it brings over the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ gets revised styling just like its other siblings. It comes with a flat side design and a Realme-inspired rear camera island. The smartphone is a bit chunkier with an 8.98mm thickness compared to the 8.3mm thickness of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. It is also slightly heavier at 208 grams.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports 1920Hz PW Dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 900 nits brightness. There's a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display just like the previous iteration. It still lacks an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor built on the 6nm fabrication processor. It boasts relatively higher clock speeds compared to the Dimensity 920 of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and is expected to offer a marginal increase in performance. Xiaomi has employed a 3000mm² vapor cooling chamber to keep the processor heat at bay for sustained gaming performance.

Xiaomi has plonked the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ with Samsung's new 200 MP ISOCELL HPX camera sensor with OIS, which replaces the 108MP primary sensor. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP sensor at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the handset include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, 5G, dual SIM, WiFi 6, NFC, an X-axis vibration motor, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 120W fast charging support. Xiaomi has also introduced a Discovery Edition of the same device with an insane 210W charging support, which charges the 4300mAh battery in just nine minutes.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes at a price of CNY 2199 (approx. ₹25,000) for the 8GB RAM+265GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM+256GB variant comes at a price tag of CNY2399 (approx. ₹27,400). Expect the smartphone to reach the Indian shores by December 2022.

