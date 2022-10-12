Realme’s Next 5G Smartphone To Pack Dimensity 1080 CPU; 200MP Camera Also Expected News oi -Rohit Arora

Realme's next smartphone for India will most likely be the world's first to use the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The mid-range 5G-enabled SoC is the predecessor to the Dimensity 920 processor and is said to provide better performance, efficiency, and camera capabilities than previous Dimensity chipsets. Realme intends to launch a number of handsets powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC in the coming weeks.

The news was shared on Twitter by Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme, who hinted at the company's plans to unveil more than one device with the new Dimensity SoC. Although no specific date was given, we can anticipate seeing the new Realme devices during the Diwali holiday season or in the first week of November 2022.

The upcoming Realme device will almost certainly be a mid-range 5G phone with flagship-grade hardware. We can anticipate 120Hz refresh rate screens and high-end camera hardware, possibly with support for a 200MP primary sensor.

While it's too early to tell, Realme may use the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC to launch its first 200MP camera handset in the near future. The Imagiq ISP on the new Dimensity SoC supports hardware-accelerated HDR video recording up to 4K resolution.

Notably, the Dimensity 1080 SoC is expected to kickstart a wave of mid-range 5G-enabled phones with massive 200MP camera support. Other smartphone manufacturers in India will soon adopt the new chipset to power their mid-range and value-flagship offerings.

Moving on, the 5G-enabled octa-core chipset is built on TSMC's N6 6nm manufacturing node and has two ARM Cortex-A78 cores running at up to 2.6GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. The processor supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage and uses the ARM Mali-G68 GPU to handle graphics. For connectivity, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 supports Wi-Fi 6.

Realme could use the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC to power the Realme 9 Pro series' successor. The Realme 10 Pro+ could come with the new 5G chipset and solid camera hardware. Xiaomi will almost certainly join the list of manufacturers who will use the new MediaTek SoC in their upcoming devices.

