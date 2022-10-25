Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Track Edition Renders Leaked; Can It Take On Realme 10 Lineup? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 12 series is all set for launch on October 27 in China. As the next-gen premium mid-rangers, Redmi Note 12 phones are tipped to bring in many powerful features. A new leak talks about the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Track Edition, which is expected to sport a unique design and powerful specs. But will it be enough to take on the upcoming Realme 10 lineup?

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 lineup is tipped to bring in multiple devices. This includes the vanilla variant, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and now the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Track Edition. A new leak on Weibo has revealed a couple of details about the upcoming Tracking Edition device.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Track Edition Features: What to Expect?

Tipster FeniBook took to Weibo to share details of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series. This includes renders of the upcoming Note 12 Pro and Pro+ variants. The leaked computer-generated renders reveal the camera specs, rear panel design, and a few details of the display.

The tipster also talks about the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Track Edition. As the name suggests, this model seems to be a limited-edition smartphone. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Track Edition is part of the YIBO Racing Edition and features a design that's identical to the regular Note 12 Pro+.

The Racing Edition model is seen with a dual-tone rear panel with green and black colors. The green side of the rear panel has RACING etched on it whereas the other side highlights the brand logo. Apart from this, almost everything else seems to be the same as the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ model.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Track Edition Launch: Better Than Realme 10 Series?

One of the key highlights of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the 200MP Samsung HPX camera. The newly announced Dimensity 1080 chipset is said to power the Note 12 Pro devices, making them quite powerful.

From the looks of it, the Realme 10 lineup and the Redmi Note 12 series will be head-to-head in competition. The Realme 10 Pro models are tipped to pack in the Dimensity 1080 SoC as well. But the camera specs are still under wraps. Only time will tell if the 200MP camera gives Redmi an edge over the competition.

