Infinix Note 12i With AMOLED Display Goes On Sale In India For ₹9,999

Infinix is on the offensive in the Indian market, introducing one affordable smartphone after the other. Last week it stunned the Indian smartphone market by launching its new Infinix Note 12i budget smartphone at an unbelievable price tag of under ₹10,000. Now, the smartphone has gone on sale in India. Let's take a look at its pricing, launch offers, and specifications below.

Infinix Note 12: Price, Availability

The Infinix Note 12i comes at a price tag of ₹9,999 for the single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone can be purchased via Flipkart in India. It comes in Force Black and Metaverse Blue color options.

If you are too broke and want to get hold of the device at an even cheaper price, you can opt for the Jio Exclusive Offer. You will get the device for ₹8,999 but will be locked with the Jio network for a period of 30 months. You can use a secondary SIM from other telecom companies but the internet data will be active only through the Jio sim.

Infinix Note 12i: Features, Specifications

The mainstay of the Infinix Note 12i is its 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. For sustained performance, the brand has employed a 3D 6-layer graphene cooling system in the device. Furthermore, the device is equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It can gobble up to a 2TB memory card via the microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the Infinix Note 12i features a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and an AI sensor. There's an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. Some notable features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, DTS Audio, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.