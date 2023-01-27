Just In
- 1 hr ago iQOO Neo 7 to Launch in India With 12GB LPDDR5 RAM; What Else To Expect?
- 2 hrs ago Poco X5 Global Variant Listing Goes Live: SD695 SoC, 6.67-inch AMOLED Display Confirmed?
- 2 hrs ago Moto E13 Budget Smartphone Might Launch In India Soon: Price, Launch Date Tipped
- 4 hrs ago Oppo Reno 8T 4G Confirmed To Launch On February 8: Features Detailed
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 16| Shiv Thakare's Dig At Priyanka Choudhary In Front Of Farah Khan-Anil Kapoor: Archana Ko Rula...
- Education Scope, Job Role, and Career Opportunities after Beautician Course in India 2023
- Finance Motilal Oswal Sees A Jump Of Upto 22.03% From CMP For 2 Auto Stocks; 1 Small Cap and 1 Large Cap
- News Instead of Tricolour, Madrasa in UP hoists Islamic flag on Republic Day
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Jimny & Fronx Clock More Than 14,000 Bookings – Waiting Period Shoots Up
- Lifestyle Doha: Know About The Ancient Indian Form Of Poetry That Is Still Relevant
- Sports WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: January 27, 2023
- Travel Bharat Parv 2023: Experience Mini India In Delhi
Coca-Cola Smartphone By Realme Confirmed To Launch In India; Could Be A Realme 10 Under The Skin
Renders of a certain Coca-Cola branded smartphone surfaced on the internet recently. Apparently, the world's most popular beverage brand is mulling over launching a smartphone with an iconic Coca-Cola branding and design theme.
Industry pundits speculated that the soft-drink company could be collaborating with the Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, for this project. Turns out, the rumors were true as Realme has now started teasing the Coca-Cola smartphone on its website in India.
Realme Coca-Cola Smartphone: Teasers
Realme has shared a couple of teasers on its website, indicating that the Coca-Cola smartphone's launch is around the corner. One of the images comes with a tagline- " Realme is set to get really refreshing." Another teaser says, " Get ready to say cheers for real."
.
The teasers also contain images of certain brown-colored beverages. So, it would be safe to assume that it is teasing the upcoming Coca-Cola smartphone. The smartphone is rumored to be a Realme 10 4G under the skin. The device is already available in India and this could be just a special edition offering. Since its specifications are known, let's see if its features would be as refreshing as the cold drink.
Realme Coca-Cola Smartphone: Features, Specifications (Expected)
The Realme 10 4G was launched on January 9, 2023, in India. The device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which lacks 5G connectivity but makes up for it by offering good gaming performance on a budget. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
In terms of optics, the Realme 10 gets a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16MP sensor housed in the hole-punch camera cutout on the display. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 33W fast charging support.
The Realme 10 4G comes at a starting price of ₹13,999 in India. Expect the Realme 10 adorning the Coca-Cola livery to command a slight premium over the standard model.
-
1,39,900
-
89,900
-
61,999
-
62,999
-
84,999
-
82,999
-
59,400
-
1,09,999
-
59,999
-
79,999
-
65,900
-
13,999
-
6,499
-
13,499
-
11,999
-
1,29,900
-
17,990
-
17,999
-
7,332
-
13,999
-
8,876
-
8,990
-
4,570
-
21,999
-
20,450
-
81,000
-
9,999
-
28,252
-
39,654
-
13,196