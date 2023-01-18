Realme C35 vs Realme 9i: Affordable 4G Smartphones Compared Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme is on an onslaught, adding one mid-range smartphone after the other in the Indian market. If you are in the market for a Realme smartphone under ₹15,000 budget, the Realme C35 and the Realme 9i 4G are two very good options. They are similarly priced but carry different internals. Let's pit them against each other and find a winner.

Realme C35 vs Realme 9i: Design

The Realme C35 gets a light reflective finish at the rear, whereas the Realme 9i gets a striped pattern at the back. The Realme C35 comes with a squarish camera island that houses the rear triple cameras. In comparison, the Realme 9i flaunts a rectangular camera island with triple rear sensors.

Over to the front, the Realme C35 gets an obsolete waterdrop notch on the display. The Realme 9i boasts a contemporary-looking left-aligned hole-punch selfie cutout. In terms of dimensions, the Realme C35 measures 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm and weighs 189 grams. In comparison, the Realme 9i measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm and weighs 190 grams.

Realme C35 vs Realme 9i: Display

Both the Realme C35 and the Realme 9i smartphones sport a similar 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display of the Realme C35 is protected by Panda Glass protection, while the Realme 9i gets Dragontrail Pro Glass protection.

Realme C35 vs Realme 9i: Performance

The Realme C35 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc Tiger T616, which is built on a 12nm fabrication process. The chipset comprises two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The Realme 9i is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is built on an efficient 6nm fabrication process. The chipset features four Kyro 265 Gold cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four Kyro Silver cores clocked at 1.9GHz.

Realme C35 vs Realme 9i: Cameras

The Realme C35 gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 0.3MP depth camera. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front-facing sensor.

The Realme 9i smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. The Realme 9i gets a better 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme C35 vs Realme 9i: Battery

Both smartphones are powered by a 5000mAh battery. However, the Realme C35 gets 18W charging support, while the Realme 9i gets a faster 33W fast charging support.

Realme C35 vs Realme 9i: Conclusion

The Realme C35 currently retails for around ₹12,000 and the Realme 9i costs ₹11,000 in India. That makes the Realme 9i the winner of this comparison, as it comes with a better display design, and an efficient processor. Moreover, it is available for a cheaper price when compared to the Realme C35.

