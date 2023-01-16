Realme C30s Vs Poco C31: Specs, Display, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Realme C30s and the Poco C31 are Android smartphones meant for entry-level or first-time smartphone buyers who are upgrading from a feature phone. These smartphones pack decent hardware for everyday use and can run Android apps that aren't resource-hungry. The Realme C30s launched in September 2022, while the Poco C31 arrived in September 2021. Let's compare the specifications and features of these entry-level Android smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Realme C30s Vs Poco C31: Display

The Realme C30s flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop cutout for the selfie camera. The 720p screen has a peak brightness of 400 nits.

The Poco C31 has a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The 720p screen is protected by scratch-resistant Panda Glass.

Realme C30s Vs Poco C31: Performance

The Realme C30s is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor. The chipset is paired with either 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage.

The Poco C31 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which is built on the 12nm fabrication process. Graphical duties are taken care of by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The Helio A22 chipset is paired with 3GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

Realme C30s Vs Poco C31: Cameras

The Realme C30s features a single 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP front-facing camera. While the rear camera does get auto-focus, the front-facing camera has a "Screen Flash" feature.

The Poco C31 has a triple camera setup on the back, comprising 13MP primary lens, which is paired with a 2MP depth sensor and another 2MP macro lens. There's a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

Realme C30s Vs Poco C31: Battery

Both Realme C30s and the Poco C31 pack 5000mAh battery packs. The devices can charge at a rate of 10W.

Since these entry-level smartphones have identical battery capacity, battery endurance would majorly depend on usage patterns.

Realme C30s Vs Poco C31: Which One To Buy?

The Realme C30s and the Poco C31 are entry-level Android smartphones. They currently sell for less than ₹8000.

Between these dual-SIM smartphones, the Poco C31 appears to have a slight edge over the Realme C30s owing to the triple camera setup and the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

However, the smartphone is available with 3GB RAM only and runs an older version of Android OS. The Realme C30s runs Android 12 and can be bought with 4GB RAM, but this variant costs more than ₹7000.

Best Mobiles in India