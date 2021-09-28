Poco C31 Massive Leak: Key Specs, Design Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone - the Poco C31 in India on September 30. As its name indicates, this device will be an upgraded variant of the Poco C3. Notably, the online retailer Flipkart has already created a landing page for the upcoming Poco smartphone spilling the beans on its key specifications and features.

Poco C31 Specifications

From the landing page on Flipkart, we get to know that the Poco C31 will feature a teardrop notch display and a relatively thick chin. Also, it has been hinted that the smartphone could be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which could be teamed up with 4GB of RAM. As of now, there is no word regarding the internal storage capacity of the smartphone.

The Flipkart page teases that the upcoming Poco smartphone that will be launched in India this week will arrive with the highlight of long-lasting battery life. However, there is no word regarding the battery capacity. The other aspects that we can expect to see in the Poco C31 as hinted by the teasers include reinforced corners, face unlock, and a fingerprint sensor.

For most, the Poco C31 is believed to borrow a lot of specifications and features from the Poco C3. Notably, the already available budget smartphone misses out on a fingerprint sensor but the upcoming model is likely to include it. Besides this, the other improvements are to be seen in the design.

Poco C3 Specifications

Given that the Poco C31 will borrow most specs from the Poco C3, here we have a recap of the latter's specifications. Well, the device was launched with a 6.5-inch display with an IPS LCD panel having an HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The display has a notch to house the 5MP selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the Poco C3 flaunts a triple-camera module to house a 13MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor.

Running Android 10 topped with MIUI 10, the Poco C3 was launched with hardware aspects including an octa-core Helio G35 SoC, up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage space. A 5000mAh battery powers the device along with support for regular 10W charging.

