Realme C30s Launched With Unisoc Processor; India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has been on a launching spree, releasing a string of new devices in India. One such newly launched smartphone is the Realme C30s, which comes with an affordable price tag. The new Realme C30s is identical to the Realme C30 that debuted a few months back except for a different processor and a fingerprint sensor.

Realme C30s Features: What's New?

The new Realme C30s flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop cutout for the selfie camera. On the surface, the Realme C30s looks identical to the Realme C30, including the camera setup and the rear panel design.

The key differentiating factor is the processor. Under the hood, the Realme C30s is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor. The Realme C30s offers up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. It also includes a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which makes room for further memory expansion.

The newly launched Realme C30s also packs a fingerprint sensor, which is another feature that differentiates it from its predecessor. Additionally, the new Realme C30s features a single 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP front camera, housed in the waterdrop notch.

It comes with the usual connectivity options and ports like a USB type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Realme C30s also supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and other network connectivity options. Like most other budget smartphones, the new Realme C30s runs Android 12 Go edition.

Realme C30s Price In India

The new Realme C30s starts from Rs. 7,499 for the base 2GB + 32GB model. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 8,999. The Realme C30s will be available on the Realme India website starting September 23.

The affordable price tag of the Realme C30s puts it in direct competition with similarly priced devices like the Redmi A1. Both are affordable smartphones with similar features and a similar price tag. But the Redmi A1 is powered by the Helio A22 processor, which makes it different from the newly launched Realme C30s.

