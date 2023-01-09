Realme 10 Launched In India: Helio G99 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display Phone Priced Below ₹15,000 News oi -Alap Naik Desai

After the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+, Realme launched the Realme 10 Android smartphone in India today. The Realme 10 is the third model in the series, which, as the name suggests, is the entry-level or vanilla variant, and it is priced quite aggressively. Let's look at all details of the standard edition of the Realme 10 series.

Realme 10 India Variant Specifications, Features

The Realme 10 bears Realme's new design language with a flat rear panel and large but nearly flush circular camera rings. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC powering the Realme 10 is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 skin out of the box, but Realme has assured Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update will arrive shortly.

The Realme 10 features a dual camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP primary camera, which is accompanied by a 2MP monochrome portrait camera. A 16MP camera on the front is housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Some of the notable features of the vanilla Realme 10 smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an AI face unlock feature, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Realme 10 Price, Availability In India

The Realme 10 is being offered in Clash White and Rush Black color options. The smartphone's 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at ₹13,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant costs ₹16,999.

The Android smartphone will sell on Realme's e-commerce website and in affiliated retail stores in India starting from January 15 at 12:00 AM.

The Realme 10 is indeed an aggressively priced Android smartphone. In fact, a combination of a 50MP primary camera, a 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED screen, and MediaTek's Helio G99 CPU, is rare to find in this price segment. However, the Realme smartphone lacks the ability to latch onto 5G networks in India and is limited to 4G networks.

