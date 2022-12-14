Realme 10 Pro+ 5G First India Sale Today: Price, Specs Of Premium Mid-Range Phone News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Realme launched its Realme 10 Pro+ 5G smartphone in China last month and quickly confirmed its arrival in India. The premium mid-range Android smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively from Flipkart in India. The Realme 10 Pro+ packs significant upgrades in terms of display and design over its predecessor, including a curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 920 SoC, 8GB RAM, and more. The smartphone goes on its first sale in India. Let's look at the specifications, price, and availability of the 5G-enabled Android smartphone from Realme.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G looks and feels completely different from its predecessor, the Realme 9 Pro+. A curved display, slim bezels, and a screen-to-body ratio of over 93 percent ensure the smartphone looks premium.

Realme has embedded a 6.7-inch AMOLED display in the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. The Full HD+ screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The display hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which also powers the Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphones. The Dimensity 1080 chipset is paired with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. Buyers can choose between 128GB or 256GB storage. The variant with 6GB RAM is available with a 128GB storage option only.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a triple camera setup headlined by a 108MP Samsung HP6 main camera which has OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). It is paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video-calling, and face unlock.

Realme has embedded a 5000mAh battery inside the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, which supports 33W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro+ is the first smartphone to come loaded with the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G First Sale On Flipkart: Check Prices And Availability

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be available in three color options: Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart India.

realme 10 Pro + 5G Series

Available in

👉6GB+128GB, INR 23,999

👉8GB +128GB, INR 25,999

👉8GB +256GB, INR 27,999



Avail some amazing discounts through bank

Available in

👉6GB+128GB, INR 23,999

👉8GB +128GB, INR 25,999

👉8GB +256GB, INR 27,999

Avail some amazing discounts through bank offers. The first sale begins on December 14, 12:00 PM!

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, has been priced at ₹23,999, while the 8GB/128GB model costs ₹25,999, and the 8GB/256GB model is priced at ₹27,999. Realme has confirmed there will be several offers from participating banks. This should bring down the asking price to some extent.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is undoubtedly a premium-looking, mid-range Android smartphone with capable hardware. Hence the first sale could be over within a few minutes. Needless to mention, buyers will have to hurry or request Flipkart to send alerts about the next sale.

