Realme 10 Pro+ With Curved OLED, Dimensity 1080 Launched In India: Features, Specifications News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme has introduced its Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone in India today. It is a successor to the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone, which was launched in February 2022. The Realme 10 Pro+ is a premium mid-range device and packs in significant upgrades in terms of display and design over the outgoing model. Let's have a look at its features and see what's changed in this iteration.

Realme 10 Pro+: Is It A Worthy Upgrade Over Its Predecessor?

The Realme 10 Pro+ gets a completely revamped styling with a curved display as against the flat panel of the Realme 9 Pro+. It comes with very slim bezels surrounding the screen. The bottom chin bezel is claimed to be just 2.33mm thick, which lends it a screen-to-body ratio of over 93 percent. Talking about its rear design, the rear panel boasts two circular camera rings, which might remind you of the Honor 70 smartphone.

The device flaunts a curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. It also gets a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the selfie camera. The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 1080 mid-range chipset, which is a refreshed version of the Dimensity 920 SoC. The smartphone is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM with a virtual RAM expansion feature.

Talking about the cameras, the Realme 10 Pro+ gets 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary camera but misses the OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), which was available with the Realme 9 Pro+. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP front-facing camera.

Some other notable features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, X-axis linear haptic motor, dual-frequency GPS, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support. The Realme 10 Pro+ runs on the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS.

Realme 10 Pro+: Price, Availability

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes at a starting price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant and goes all the way up to ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant. It will go on sale on December 14, 2022, via Realme's website and Flipkart in India. The device will be offered in Dark Matter, Nebula Blue, and Hyperspace Gold colorways.

