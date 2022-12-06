Just In
- 1 hr ago Realme 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ To Launch In India: Everything We Know About These Android Phones
- 1 hr ago Moto G13 4G Mid-Range Smartphone Clears BIS Certification, Launch Imminent
- 2 hrs ago Some of the Affordable 5G Mobiles that you can buy right now
- 3 hrs ago Delhi Comic Con 2022 Promises “Best Weekend Of The Year”: Gaming Tournaments, Big Brands, Products Tipped
Don't Miss
- News Delhi liquor scam: CBI to question K Kavitha on December 11
- Finance Axis Securities Latest Stock Picks: Investment In These 3 Stocks Can Fetch 48% Potential Return
- Movies Splitsvilla X4: Sunny Leone Lauds Uorfi Javed’s Dressing Sense And Latter’s Gives A Perfect Reaction
- Lifestyle Sara Ali Khan's Natural Skincare Ingredient Is A God Given! 2 Ways You Can Use It!
- Sports India vs Australia 2023: Swepson hopeful sub-continent performance is considered by Aussie selectors
- Travel The Latest Offbeat Destinations To Visit In India During Winters
- Education Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Schedule Out; Check Details Here
- Automobiles Volvo XC40 Recharge Gets Updated – Sports Uprated Battery & Electric Motor
Realme UI 4.0 To Debut On December 8 In India: List Of Eligible Devices
Realme will be introducing its Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones in India on December 8 2022. Realme's latest Realme UI 4.0 will also debut in India along with the devices. The Realme UI 4.0 is based on the Android 13 operating system and brings a revamped UI design, features, a clutter-free experience, and improvements in privacy and security. The Realme UI 4.0 will be subsequently pushed to other Realme devices. Let's have a look at its features.
Realme UI 4.0: Design
The Realme UI 4.0 brings revised app icons and the UI adopts a card-style layout to provide more information to the user at a glance. Users can also manually access the control center in these cards to quickly access key information. Furthermore, the Realme UI 4.0 packs in a blossom wallpaper and a shadow-reflective clock.
Realme UI 4.0: Enhanced Interaction
The new firmware introduces advanced AOD (Always-on Display) features. Music controls will be available right on the AOD screen. Music apps such as Spotify will recommend four playlists based on your preferences. Double-tapping on the AOD will open the music player controls, where you can perform various functions such as play, pause, forward etc. Additionally, the AOD features emoji animations, which weren't available with Realme UI 3.0.
Realme UI 4.0: System Enhancements
The Realme UI 4.0 features a powerful Dynamic Computing Engine that offers an uplift in performance and also helps in saving battery juice. The overall performance boost is expected to be about 10 percent and is claimed to be 4.7 percent more energy efficient during gaming. The Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 is expected to bring fluidity to the animations and overall UI.
Realme UI 4.0: Enhanced Privacy Features
The Realme UI 4.0 arrives with a new privacy tool called Private Safe. It is based on the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and offers a complete suite of privacy protection services. Furthermore, the new OS introduces a feature called 'Auto Pixelate', which would enable users to auto-pixelate their personal information in screenshots taken from social media apps such as Whatsapp, Twitter, Messenger etc.
List Of Devices Expected To Get The Realme UI 4.0-
August 2022
- Realme GT 2 Pro
September 2022
- Realme GT Neo 3 and Neo 3 150W
- Realme GT 2
October 2022
- Realme GT Neo 3T
- Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G
- Realme 9 Pro 5G
- Realme 9i 5G
November 2022
- Realme GT
- Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
- Realme Narzo 50 5G
December 2022
- Realme GT Neo 2 5G
- Realme X7 Max
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
Q1 2023 (January to March)
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
- Realme 9 5G
- Realme 9
- Realme 9i
- Realme 8 Pro
- Realme 8s 5G
Q2 2023 (April to June)
- Realme 8
- Realme 8i
- Realme Narzo 50
-
1,39,900
-
1,29,900
-
39,999
-
62,999
-
1,29,900
-
35,999
-
38,900
-
64,990
-
59,999
-
1,54,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
1,27,214
-
9,299
-
86,413
-
21,779
-
30,070
-
39,945
-
28,857
-
14,634
-
42,267