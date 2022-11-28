Realme 10 Pro+ Could Pack Dated Dimensity 920 SoC In Some Markets: Here's Why News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme's latest mid-range smartphones, the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+, recently went official in Realme's home country, China. They are slated to go global on December 8, 2022. But, ahead of the launch, there's a new development regarding the processor of the Realme 10 Pro+, which might raise a few eyebrows.

The top dog, Realme 10 Pro+, debuted with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset in the Chinese market. However, an unboxing video of a Malaysian unit by Lim Reviews, suggests that the Realme 10 Pro+ might carry the Dimensity 920 SoC in some markets. It is an older chipset that powered its predecessor, the Realme 9 Pro+ device.

Dimensity 1080 SoC Versus Dimensity 920 SoC: Will It Be A Concern?

Some Southeast Asian markets could get the Realme 10 Pro+ plonked with a 920 SoC. This could be done to keep the prices in check as the Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a flagship-grade curved display, which is an expensive affair. But it isn't much of a downgrade as the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is just a refreshed version of the Dimensity 920 SoC. Going by the benchmarks, it brings incremental performance improvement owing to the slightly boosted CPU frequency. Both the chipsets are also built on the same 6nm fabrication process, so expect the battery life also to be similar.

Prospective Indian buyers need not worry about it as the brand has already confirmed that the Indian-spec Realme 10 Pro+ will boast the new Dimensity 1080 chipset. With that out of the way, let's have a look at its specifications below.

Realme 10 Pro+: Features, Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 1080 mid-range chipset, which also powers the Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphones. It is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM coupled with a virtual RAM expansion feature.

Moving to its cameras, the Realme 10 Pro+ boasts an upgraded 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfie addicts, there's a 16MP sensor at the front housed in a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, X-axis linear vibration motor, dual-frequency GPS, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is equipped with a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 67W fast charging support. It runs on the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India VP, recently hinted that the Realme 10 Pro+ could be priced at under ₹25,000 in India. Other reports suggest that you might get it for as low as ₹21,000 including bank offers. Let's see how the story unfolds on December 8, 2022.

