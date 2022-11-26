Realme 10 Pro+ With Curved AMOLED Could Launch Under ₹25,000 In India News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme launched its Realme 10 series of smartphones in China earlier in November 2022. Now, the company has confirmed to launch its Realme 10 Pro+ and the Realme 10 Pro in India on December 8, 2022. Ahead of the launch, Realme India VP Madhav Sheth has shared a video teasing the launch price of the Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone.

Kudos to our product team for figuring this one out. #realme10ProSeries5G pic.twitter.com/A5DZNMyWek — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) November 26, 2022

Going by the video, the Realme 10 Pro+ could be launched for under ₹25,000 in India. However, it is unknown if this price is including bank offers or if it will be an introductory offer. At this price, it will be the most affordable curved-screen smartphone in the market. That's not all, it packs in good hardware to go along with the aesthetics. Let's dive into its specifications.

Realme 10 Pro+: Features, Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ boasts a completely overhauled design with a curved display. The rear panel and the two circular camera rings might remind you of the Honor 70 smartphone. The smartphone comes with a very slim chin bezel, which is just 2.33mm, lending it a screen-to-body ratio of over 93 percent.

The Realme 10 Pro+ flaunts a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. There's a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 1080 mid-range chipset, which also powers the Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphones. The chipset is a refreshed version of the Dimensity 920 SoC, which powered the Realme 9 Pro+. It is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 20GB via the virtual RAM expansion feature.

Talking about its cameras, the Realme 10 Pro+ boasts an upgraded 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling duties, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

Some notable features of the device include dual speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Hi-Res Audio, X-axis linear vibration motor, dual-frequency GPS, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery along with 67W fast charging support. The Realme 10 Pro+ runs on the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

