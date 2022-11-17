ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme 10 Pro+ With Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Better Than Realme 9 Pro+?

    By
    |
    Realme 10 Pro+ With Curved AMOLED Launched

    Realme has introduced its Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone in China today. It is a premium mid-range smartphone and replaces the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone. The device brings huge upgrades in the design, display, and camera departments. Let's see how it compares with its predecessor.

     

    Realme 10 Pro+: What's Different Compared To The Realme 9 Pro +?

    Realme 10 Pro+ With Curved AMOLED Launched

    The Realme 10 Pro+ boasts a completely overhauled design with a curved display as opposed to the flat panel of the Realme 9 Pro+. Realme claims that the bottom chin bezel is just 2.33mm and is smaller than Samsung's flagship smartphone. The smartphone also boasts an impressive screen-to-body ratio of over 93 percent. The rear design is reminiscent of the Honor 70 smartphone with two circular camera rings and a reflective finish.

    The Realme 10 Pro+ features a curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The display comes with a 61-degree curvature at the edges. It also gets a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display.

    The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 1080 mid-range chipset, which debuted with the Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphones. It is built on the 6nm fabrication process and is essentially a refreshed version of the Dimensity 920 SoC of the Realme 9 Pro+. The smartphone is offered with up to 12GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded up to 20GB.

    In terms of optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ gets an upgraded 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfie aficionados, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

    Some other noteworthy features include dual speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Hi-Res Audio, X-axis linear vibration motor, dual-frequency GPS, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support. The Realme 10 Pro+ is the first smartphone to come loaded with the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS.

    Realme 10 Pro+: Price, Availability

    The Realme 10 Pro+ comes at a starting price of CNY1699 (approx. ₹19,500) for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant and goes all the way up to CNY 2299 (approx. ₹26,400) for the 12GB RAM+512GB storage variant. Expect the Realme 10 series to debut in India in December 2022.

    Comments
    More REALME News
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X