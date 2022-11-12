ENGLISH

    Vivo X90 Pro+ Launch Date, Design Revealed: Can It Be The Best Flagship Smartphone?

    By
    |
    Vivo X90 Pro+ Launch Date, Design Revealed

    There has been a barrage of leaks and rumors surrounding the Vivo X90 Pro+ flagship smartphone lately. The brand also has been dropping a few hints about its features over the past few days. Now, Vivo has shared a new teaser confirming the launch date of the Vivo X90 Pro+ device. The smartphone will be unveiled in China on November 22, 2022, and will be the company's most advanced camera smartphone. Let's have a look at its expected specifications and how it stacks up against the competition.

     

    Vivo X90 Pro+: Features, Specifications (Rumored)

    Going by the teaser, the Vivo X90 Pro+ comes with a massive circular camera island, which has been a hallmark of Vivo's X-series smartphones. It will come with a premium metal frame and a leather-wrapped back panel. The rear panel also has an interesting black chrome strip running below the camera island that reads, "Xtreme Imagination''.

    According to rumors, the Vivo X90 Pro+ will feature a large 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED panel with a 2K display resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Expect it to be a curved screen with a peak brightness of over 1500nits.

    The Vivo X90 Pro+ was recently spotted at the Geekbench sporting the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The alleged smartphone with the codename Vivo V2243A scored 1453 points in the single-core test and 4660 points in the multi-core test of Geekbench version 5. The listing also reveals the CPU core configuration, which is a 1+4+3 setup. The primary core, which is expected to be the ARM Cortex-X3 is clocked at 3.19GHz.

    The Vivo X70 series and Vivo X80 series have been camera monsters and the Vivo X90 Pro+ will be no different. Leaks suggest that it could be equipped with a 1-inch 50MP Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX589 ultrawide shooter, a 50MP Sony IMX758 portrait/telephone sensor with 2X optical zoom, and a 64MP OmniVision periscope camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The cameras are Zeiss branded and the handset will be equipped with a Vivo V2 imaging chip.

    Can It Be The Best Flagship Smartphone Of 2023?

    The Vivo X90 Pro+ has all the ingredients to go against the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iQOO 11 Pro, OnePlus 11 Pro, and the existing Google Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the other Android flagship smartphones but it has a definite upper hand in terms of camera specifications. Expect the smartphone to launch in India in early 2023.

