iQOO 11 Pro Tipped To Sport 144Hz Display, Samsung E6 AMOLED News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

iQOO has a couple of premium smartphones lined up for launch in its home country, China. It will be introducing its affordable flagship, the iQOO Neo 7, next month and then will move on to its premium flagship, the iQOO 11 series later. The iQOO 11 series, is likely to comprise the vanilla iQOO 11 and the top dog, iQOO 11 Pro. In a new development, new details have emerged about the screen refresh rate of the iQOO 11 Pro. Let's have a look at them below.

iQOO 11 Pro Display Specifications (Rumored)

A tipster from China, Panda is Bald, has shared some info regarding the iQOO 11 Pro smartphone. The tipster revealed on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, that the iQOO 11 Pro could sport a 144Hz high refresh rate screen for a smoother UI and gaming experience.

Earlier reports indicate that the iQOO 11 Pro version could flaunt a curved Samsung E6 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, 10-bit colors, and 1500 nits peak brightness. It will use an LTPO panel with variable refresh rates to save battery. The smartphone is likely to come with a centrally aligned punch-hole camera cutout housing the front-facing shooter.

iQOO 11 Pro: Features (Rumored)

According to DCS (Digital Chat Station), the iQOO 11 Pro will make use of a 50MP primary sensor with Gimbal OIS, instead of following the megapixel game going on in the market. It will be a newly developed 50MP Sony IMX8-series shooter as opposed to the Samsung GN5 on its predecessor, the iQOO 10 Pro.

DCS expects this new sensor to be a refreshed version of the already available Sony IMX866 50MP sensor, which debuted with the Vivo X80 smartphone. The tipster adds that the new 50MP Sony IMX8-series camera packs in a 1/1.5-inch sensor.

Rumors indicate that the iQOO 11 Pro will arrive with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is due for launch soon. The smartphone could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 200W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. Expect the iQOO 11 Pro series to debut in early 2023 in China.

