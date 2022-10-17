OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped To Launch As OnePlus 11: Which Flagships Will It Go Against? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus is reportedly working on its flagship smartphones for 2023. Earlier it was speculated that the OnePlus 11 Pro will be the top dog in its lineup and will be a successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, according to fresh leaks, the OnePlus 11 Pro could be simply named as OnePlus 11 or OnePlus 11 5G. Tipster, Max Jambor claims that it will debut in the international markets as the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11: Competition

As reported earlier, the OnePlus 11/OnePlus 11 Pro will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Other smartphone makers are also burning the midnight oil to come up with devices with this flagship processor. The flagship scene is bound to be heated up in 2023 as the OnePlus 11 will compete against the Xiaomi 13 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro+, iQOO 11 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 7, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Motorola Edge 40 Pro, and a few others. OnePlus will have to pack it to the brim with features if it wishes to taste success against such promising devices.

OnePlus 11: Features (Rumored)

Based on previous reports, the OnePlus 11 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits brightness. The OnePlus 11 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which might use TSMC's 4nm fabrication process.

Talking about its cameras, the OnePlus 11 will be equipped with a triple camera system at the rear. Expect a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. For selfie aficionados, the handset will pack in a 16MP sensor housed in the punch-hole camera cutout at the front.

Some other notable rumored features of the device include an in-display ultrasonic sensor, Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras, the crowd favorite alert slider, stereo speaker, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, Dolby Atmos, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The OnePlus 11 5G could pack in a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 100W fast charging support. The smartphone will run on the OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

The OnePlus 11 or the OnePlus 11 Pro could go on sale in China in January 2023. However, folks in India may have to wait till March/April 2023 to get their hands on this device.

Best Mobiles in India