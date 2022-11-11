Realme 10 Pro+ Benchmarks Reveal Marginal Performance Bump: Dimensity 1080 SoC Expected? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme will be taking the wraps off its Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone on November 17, 2022, in China. The design of the smartphone is known thanks to a series of teasers shared by Realme recently. Now, the Realme 10 Pro+ has visited a benchmarking website ahead of its launch, giving us a fair idea about what to expect. Let's have a detailed look at its results.

Realme 10 Pro+: Benchmark Results

As per a report, the alleged Realme 10 Pro+ was spotted on the Antutu benchmarking website. The smartphone managed to score 529,420 points. Going by the score, it could be rocking a mid-range processor under its hood. Moreover, it's not too far off from the average score of 500,000 of the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which powered its predecessor, the Realme 9 Pro+.

The smartphone scored 143879 points in the CPU test and 141,458 points in the GPU test. The Realme 10 series was earlier expected to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, which debuted with the Redmi Note 12 Pro models. It is a refreshed version of the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and preliminary benchmarks of the Redmi Note 12 Pro handsets reveal a marginal performance improvement. So in all likelihood, the Realme 10 Pro+ could be carrying the Dimensity 1080 SoC and not the Snapdragon 695 or the Snapdragon 778G+ claimed by some leakers.

Realme 10 Pro+: Features (Rumored)

The Realme 10 Pro+ is confirmed to flaunt a curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz Dimming mode. It will come with a very slim chin bezel with just 2.33mm thickness. There's a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display. For biometrics, it might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone could be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ could get a 108MP sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties might be handled by a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 67W fast charging support. The device will run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 OS. Expect the Realme 10 Pro+ to arrive in India along with other Realme 10 members in December 2022.

