OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Receiving OxygenOS 13 Stable Updates: Should You Upgrade?

OnePlus took to its community forum to announce the OxygenOS 13 Stable update based on Android 13 for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices. OnePlus states that it will be initially rolling out the stable update to users who are already on the Open Beta version, followed by a wider rollout to other users.

Users in India, Europe, and North America will be able to taste the goodness of the new Android 13 OS. OnePlus 9 smartphones in India are receiving firmware version LE2111_11.F.16, whereas devices in Europe and North America are getting firmware versions LE2113_11.F.16 and NE2215_11.F.16 respectively. OnePlus 9 Pro users in India will get the software version LE2121_11.F.16, whereas users in Europe and North America will get the LE2123_11.F.16 and LE2125_11.F.16 versions respectively.

Should You Upgrade To OxygenOS 13 Stable Based On Android 13?

The OnePlus 9/ OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 13 Stable brings Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, Aquamorphic Design philosophy, shadow-reflective clock, optimized UI layers, revised system icons, tweaked widgets, new Meeting Assistant, Sidebar Toolbox, enhanced screencast, Omojis, advanced Always-On Display features, HyperBoost GPA 4.0, and enhanced safety & privacy features, among other features.

The stable update follows the open beta version and is expected to have ironed out the bugs and glitches. The OxygenOS 13 does pack a punch when it comes to features. However, it is advisable to wait for some reviews about the new firmware before upgrading from Android 12 to Android 13.

OnePlus advises keeping the battery percentage above 30 percent and at least 5.5GB memory available before updating to the latest firmware. Also, you will have to perform a full backup of your smartphone as it is a major OS upgrade and might wipe your device clean.

OnePlus 9/ OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 13 Stable: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience, and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery (Supports only some apps).

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless Interconnection

Optimizes cross-device file transfer, with more file formats and device models supported.

Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & Privacy

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital Wellbeing

Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.

Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance Optimization

Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience

Gaming experience

Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

