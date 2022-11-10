Realme 9 Pro Android 13 Open Beta Announced In India: Should You Upgrade? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme launched its Realme 9 Pro smartphone in early 2022. It came loaded with Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 operating system. The company has now announced its Android 13 Open Beta program for Realme 9 Pro users in India. Unlike the Early Access version, which was only available to select users, the Open Beta version will be a broader rollout.

Should You Upgrade To The Apply For The Android 13 Open Beta?

The Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 13 Open Beta version will bring the Aquamorphic design philosophy, HyperBoost GPA 4.0, redesigned UI layers, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, new widgets, optimized system icons, new Always-on Display features, improved accessibility features, and enhanced privacy and security, among other features.

This is just the first beta version and may pack in some bugs and glitches. Realme has listed a few known issues on its community forum. The company cautions that it may take longer to boot for the first time after the upgrade, especially if there are many third-party apps on the device. Also, the system will perform various processes such as application adaptation, background optimization, and security management, which may cause your device to run slower and consume more battery.

Since this is a major upgrade, you will have to perform a full backup as it could wipe your entire data. Realme cautions that some third-party applications may not be compatible with Android 13. So, it would be advisable to wait until the stable version of the Realme UI 3.0 Android 13 is out. Also, brands notoriously throttle performance with major OS upgrades, especially of the devices closer to the end of their life cycles.

How To Apply For The Android 13 Open Beta?

Realme 9 Pro users need to be on the RMX3471_11_A.42, RMX3471_11_A.43, RMX3471_11_A.44, or RMX3471_11_A.45 firmware versions to be eligible for the upgrade. Also, the device should be at least 60 percent charged and the storage space should be more than 5GB. Then you can navigate to Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now.

