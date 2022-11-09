Realme 10 With Helio G99 SoC, AMOLED Display Launched: Can It Beat Redmi Note 12? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme Indonesia has taken the wraps off the vanilla Realme 10 smartphone ahead of the Realme 10 series launch in China. It is a mid-range smartphone and could replace the Realme 9i device in the market. The smartphone will lock horns with the recently launched Redmi Note 12 smartphone in the market. Let's have a look at its specifications and how it fares against its direct rival.

Realme 10: Features, Specifications

The Realme 10 comes with a flat rear panel with an interesting Light Particle Design. It ditches the camera island for a cleaner rear look with two circular rings that house the camera sensors. The smartphone is built entirely out of polycarbonate and gets flat sides. It's fairly slim with a thickness of 7.95mm with a weight of around 178 grams.

At the front, it comes with a left-aligned punch-hole camera cutout on the display. The Realme 10 flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset based on TSMC's 6nm fabrication process.

The Helio G99 is refreshed version of the Helio G96 chipset with a significantly improved power efficiency owing to the switch from 12nm to 6nm process. It is a potent processor for gaming and can handle 40fps gaming with sustained performance in games such as PUBG/BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile. However, this chipset lacks 5G support, which may be a deal-breaker for some.

In terms of optics, the Realme 10 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP sensor at the front. Some camera features include Street Photography 2.0, DIS snapshot, instant focus, and quick zoom.

Some other notable features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM 4G, virtual RAM expansion feature, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, UltraBoom speaker, microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with a 33W fast charger, which promises to charge the device up to 50 percent in 28 minutes.

How Will It Fare Against The Redmi Note 12?

The Realme 10 comes at a starting price of IDR 2,799,000 (approx. ₹14,500) for the 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant is priced at IDR 3,199,000 (approx. ₹16,630) in Indonesia.

The Redmi Note 12 starts at a lower price of around ₹13,500 in China. Also, it has the advantage of 5G connectivity owing to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor at its helm. Moreover, it sports a better 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED. Realme will have to price it very aggressively in the Indian market if it plans to go against the Redmi Note 12.

