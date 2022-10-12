Just In
- 1 hr ago NASA DART Mission's Success Paves The Way For Advanced Planetary Defense
- 1 hr ago Jio vs Airtel 5G; Download Speeds Compared in Four Cities
- 1 hr ago Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 For Premium VR Headsets
- 2 hrs ago Four Awesome Google Pixel 7 Features Coming to Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro
Don't Miss
- News Agniveer Vayu 2023: Recruitment process to begin from 1st week of November
- Finance Buy 1 Large Cap & 3 Small Cap Cement Stocks For Potential Upside Up To 33%, Says Emkay Global
- Movies Thunivu Shooting Wrapped Up: Official Announcement Of Release Date Expected Soon
- Sports Manchester United 'not for sale' Ratcliffe told by Glazer family
- Travel Eisriesenwelt Cave: Largest Ice Cave In The World
- Lifestyle What Are Contraceptive Injections? How Do They Work? Advantages And Disadvantages
- Automobiles Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Deliveries Commence In India - Waiting Period Extends Up To 6 Months
- Education IGNOU Released the June TEE results on their official website. Check details here
Moto G72 With Helio G99 Goes On Sale Via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
Motorola introduced its mid-range smartphone, Moto G72, earlier this month in India. The smartphone goes on sale via Flipkart today, October 21, and comes in a single 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The Moto G72 packs a pOLED display, Helio G99 chipset, 108MP primary camera, and fast charging, among other features. Let's have a look at its pricing below.
Moto G72: Price
The Moto G72 comes at a price tag of ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. You can get up to a 10% discount on credit card and EMI transactions with select banks. There's an additional exchange bonus of ₹3,000. You can get the Moto G72 in Polar Blue and Meteorite Grey colorways.
Moto G72: Features, Specifications
The Moto G72 inherits the new design language from its bigger siblings, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. It gets a squarish camera island and the rear panel is slightly curved at the edges. At the front, it boasts a punch-hole camera cutout on the display. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
Talking about its display, the Moto G72 flaunts a 6.55-inch pOLED panel with 10-bit colors, Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of 1300 nits.
The Moto G72 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. It is the latest mid-range 4G processor from MediaTek that made its debut in India with the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone. The processor is known to offer good performance on a budget but lacks 5G support, which might be a deal-breaker for some.
In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling duties, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.
Some other noteworthy features of the Moto G72 include stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP52 splash rating, hybrid SIM slot, dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, three carrier aggregation, 2x2 MIMO, and ThinkShield security, among others. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470