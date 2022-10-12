ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Moto G72 With Helio G99 Goes On Sale Via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

    By
    |
    Moto G72 With Helio G99 Goes On Sale Via Flipkart

    Motorola introduced its mid-range smartphone, Moto G72, earlier this month in India. The smartphone goes on sale via Flipkart today, October 21, and comes in a single 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The Moto G72 packs a pOLED display, Helio G99 chipset, 108MP primary camera, and fast charging, among other features. Let's have a look at its pricing below.

     

    Moto G72: Price

    The Moto G72 comes at a price tag of ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. You can get up to a 10% discount on credit card and EMI transactions with select banks. There's an additional exchange bonus of ₹3,000. You can get the Moto G72 in Polar Blue and Meteorite Grey colorways.

    Moto G72: Features, Specifications

    Moto G72 With Helio G99 Goes On Sale Via Flipkart

    The Moto G72 inherits the new design language from its bigger siblings, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. It gets a squarish camera island and the rear panel is slightly curved at the edges. At the front, it boasts a punch-hole camera cutout on the display. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

    Talking about its display, the Moto G72 flaunts a 6.55-inch pOLED panel with 10-bit colors, Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

    The Moto G72 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. It is the latest mid-range 4G processor from MediaTek that made its debut in India with the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone. The processor is known to offer good performance on a budget but lacks 5G support, which might be a deal-breaker for some.

     

    In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling duties, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

    Some other noteworthy features of the Moto G72 include stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP52 splash rating, hybrid SIM slot, dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, three carrier aggregation, 2x2 MIMO, and ThinkShield security, among others. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support.

    Comments
    More MOTOROLA News
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola moto g72 smartphones news

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X