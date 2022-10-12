Moto G72 With Helio G99 Goes On Sale Via Flipkart: Price, Specifications News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Motorola introduced its mid-range smartphone, Moto G72, earlier this month in India. The smartphone goes on sale via Flipkart today, October 21, and comes in a single 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The Moto G72 packs a pOLED display, Helio G99 chipset, 108MP primary camera, and fast charging, among other features. Let's have a look at its pricing below.

Moto G72: Price

The Moto G72 comes at a price tag of ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. You can get up to a 10% discount on credit card and EMI transactions with select banks. There's an additional exchange bonus of ₹3,000. You can get the Moto G72 in Polar Blue and Meteorite Grey colorways.

Moto G72: Features, Specifications

The Moto G72 inherits the new design language from its bigger siblings, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. It gets a squarish camera island and the rear panel is slightly curved at the edges. At the front, it boasts a punch-hole camera cutout on the display. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Talking about its display, the Moto G72 flaunts a 6.55-inch pOLED panel with 10-bit colors, Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The Moto G72 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. It is the latest mid-range 4G processor from MediaTek that made its debut in India with the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone. The processor is known to offer good performance on a budget but lacks 5G support, which might be a deal-breaker for some.

In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling duties, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the Moto G72 include stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP52 splash rating, hybrid SIM slot, dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, three carrier aggregation, 2x2 MIMO, and ThinkShield security, among others. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support.

