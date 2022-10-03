Motorola G72 Unveiled With India-Exclusive Launch Offer Price; Should You Buy? News oi -Vivek

Motorola just launched the new G72 with a 10-bit pOLED panel and 108MP primary camera in India. The Motorola G72 will be available in India starting October 12, exclusively on Flipkart. According to the official tweet, the phone will carry a retail price of Rs. 18,999. However, it will be available at a much lower price for a limited time.

Users can get the new Motorola G72 for just Rs. 14,999 for a limited time. This offer price includes Rs. 1,000 instant discounts on select bank cards and Rs. 3,000 extra exchange value on select smartphones. Hence, users who want to buy the Motorola G72 without exchanging their old phone should shell out Rs. 17,999.

Motorola G72 Specifications

The Motorola G72 comes in two colors -- Meteorite Black and Polar Blue. The smartphone bestows a medium-sized 6.55-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate with certifications like HDR10+. The device is also IP52 rated for water and dust resistance just like the other recently launched Motorola smartphones.

The triple camera setup at the rear of the Motorola G72 consists of a 108MP primary wide-angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera with support for 1080p video recording capabilities.

Say hello to the #motog72, featuring India’s first in segment Billion colour 10-bit 120Hz pOLED Display & stunning 108MP Ultra Pixel camera. Sale starts 12th Oct. at @flipkart at just ₹14,999* ( incl. ₹3000 extra on exchange & ₹1000 Instant Discount on select banks) — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 3, 2022

The Motorola G72 is based on the latest MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device does have a microSD card slot and dual nano SIM card slots. The phone also supports Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi. In terms of software, the phone ships with Android 12 OS and is confirmed to receive one major Android OS upgrade along with three years of security updates.

A 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port is said to be capable of fully charging the battery in less than two hours. Considering the battery size, the phone should deliver all-day battery life for most users without any issue.

If you are looking for a smartphone with a great display and a high-resolution camera, the Motorola G72 does seem like a great product. However, do note that the phone does not support a 5G network, which is a prominent drawback of this phone, considering India just got a 5G network from major telcos like Airtel and Jio.

